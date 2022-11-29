Cyber Monday OLED TV deals — best sales you can still get now

Cyber Monday OLED TV deals were the breakout star of November. Led by the entry-level LG A2 48-inch OLED TV, these once prohibitively expensive TVs dropped to all-time price lows of $569. Even larger 55-inch sets also reached unheard of price lows of $899.

Unfortunately, many of those Cyber Monday deals have sold out. But not all hope is lost. The holiday season is just starting and we expect to see these epic OLED TV deals make an encore appearance. In the meantime, there are still plenty of TV deals on other OLED models.

So we're gathering all the best cheap Cyber Monday OLED TV deals you can still get. Not sure which OLED TV to buy? Check out our guide of the best OLED TVs of 2022.

Best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals

LG A1 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $798 @ Walmart

The LG A1 is part of the company's entry level OLED lineup for 2021. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, AirPlay 2 support, and Google Assistant/Alexa/HomeKit compatibility. It also runs webOS 6.0 to bring you all your favorite streaming apps. Best Buy offers it for $799, but stock is low.

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $996 @ Amazon

We named this stunning television the best TV of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are on sale, but the 42-inch model just got an additional price cut. Amazon and Walmart occasionally offer this TV via a third party. Best Buy has it in stock for $999.

LG 55" B2 4K OLED TV: was $1,296 now $996 @ Amazon

The LG B2 is a 2022 OLED TV. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor and supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG formats. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz panel as well as LG's Game Optimizer and the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with support for Apple HomeKit. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV. Best Buy has it for $999.

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is $300 off in this epic deal. This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate. We also like that it offers easy access to all the streaming services you could need. It's now at its lowest price ever. Best Buy has stock for $1,299.

LG 65" B1 OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,499 @ Amazon

The 2021 LG B1 OLED is one of the best budget TVs on the market right now and this deal takes hundreds off. The OLED TV features 4K resolution, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Dolby Atmos Audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit/Alexa support. Simply put, it delivers an immersive experience at a great price.

Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,697 @ Amazon

Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B series uses the company's Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which is the same flagship CPU inside Samsung's Neo QLED TVs. The QD-OLED promises to deliver the pixel-perfect illumination of OLED panels with the brightness and life-like color of LCD panels, as well as beat the already impressive QLED tech when it comes to better backlight control. By comparison, Samsung has it on sale for $1,699.

Sony 65" A80J 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,698 @ Amazon

The Sony BRAVIA XR A80J is one of the best OLED TVs on the market. The Editor's Choice TV features a powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. In our Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED review, we noted that the TV offers superb contrast with colors that are rich and varied. Viewing angles are also impressive and it handles upscaling well. Best Buy offers the same price.

Sony 55" A90J 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

The A90J is Sony's best OLED TV. It features Sony's powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. You also get Google TV, HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, four HDMI ports, and more. The difference between the A80J and A90J is that the latter comes in a bigger 83-inch size, features a backlit remote, and packs Sony's heatsink tech, which results in brighter HDR pictures.