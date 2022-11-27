Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals 2022 — the best offers right now

Cyber Monday is imminent, but the Cyber Monday iPhone deals are already here. Apple's phones are excellent devices, but can cost a fair bit. That's why it's always worth waiting for the Cyber Monday phone deals to appear and help you save money.

One such deal is the iPhone 14 Pro for free via trade-in and with Unlimited plans at Verizon (opens in new tab), which gets you one of the best phones of the year for nothing assuming you have a valuable-enough device to give in exchange. That's not the end of the offer though, as Verizon will also give you extra money off for switching, or an Apple Watch or iPad too, depending on what you're looking for.

If you'd prefer to go with Apple itself, the Apple Store's annual Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale (opens in new tab) is running until Monday, November 28. This gets you a $50 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 or iPhone SE (2022). It's a shame there's no discount, but this is still unusually generous of Apple and worth taking advantage of.

If you're on the hunt for more than just an iPhone, check in with our Cyber Monday deals page too for all the best deals we've found so far. Also, take a look at our Apple Cyber Monday deals live blog for the top iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch deals as they appear.

Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals to buy now

iPhone 14

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro: free w/ trade-in @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is offering a free iPhone 14 Pro (up to $1,000) when you trade-in your old phone and with select 5G unlimited plans. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get a $200 eGift card. Existing members can get up to $800 off an iPhone 14 with trade-in and select 5G data plans.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T members can pick up an iPhone 14 for free after trade-in. You'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get this deal. Click on "Available offers" at the top of the page to see the full details on this iPhone deal.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: free $300 gift card + Beats Studio Buds @ Visible (opens in new tab)

Visible has one of the sweetest deals we've seen on Apple's new iPhone 14. Purchase any iPhone 14 device and you'll get a $300 gift card and a free pair of Beats Studio Buds on top. This Visible deal is valid on all iPhone 14 models.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: get 6 free months @ Mint Mobile (opens in new tab)

Mint Mobile is offering one of the best iPhone 14 deals we've seen from any carrier. Purchase any 6-month data plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get 6 additional months for free when you also buy an iPhone. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy 6 months ($180 total) and you'll get an extra 6 months for free (you'll wind up with 6 months total). Besides every model in the iPhone 14 lineup, Mint Mobile is also extending this offer to every iPhone 13 model along with the iPhone 12 mini.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro Max when you trade-in your old phone and sign up with select 5G unlimited plans. The carrier will also waive your activation fee when you purchase your phone online. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get an extra $200 eGift card.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: free $300 gift card w/ Verizon or AT&T activation @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart is offering a free $300 e-gift card if you purchase an iPhone 14 and activate it with either Verizon or AT&T on a qualifying plan. You'll also need to be on a device payment plan, though you can pay off your balance early.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $1,000 off with trade-in + Magenta Max @ T-Mobile (opens in new tab)

T-Mobile is offering multiple ways to save on the iPhone 14 Plus. The biggest savings come when trade-in a phone and sign up for the carrier's Magenta Max wireless plan — that lets you have the iPhone 14 Plus for free with the right trade-in. If you don't want a Magenta Max plan, you can save up to $800 on a trade-in when you open a new line of data. There's also a BOGO deal where you can save $700 on the purchase of a second iPhone.

iPhone 13

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 Pro: $5/month w/ new line @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

iPhone deals rarely get better than this. Verizon is offering the Phone 13 Pro for just $5 per month when you open a new line. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll need to make your purchase online only. Plus, you'll get an extra $200 credit when you switch from a competing carrier.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13: $5/month w/ unlimited @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T customers can score an iPhone 13 for just $5 per month with an eligible unlimited data plan. (No trade-in is required). You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13: $50 free gift card @ Apple (opens in new tab)

As part of the Cyber Monday sale at Apple's online store, Apple isn't offering a discount on the iPhone 13 exactly, but it will give you back a little money in the form of a gift card. This deal also applies to the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE. Apple's sale runs through Cyber Monday (November 28).

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13: was $729 now $229 @ Xfinity Mobile (opens in new tab)

You can save $500 on select iPhones right now at Xfinity Mobile, which is a great way to get the iPhone 13 for less than $230. Best of all, you don't need to bring a trade-in device to Xfinity to get this deal — just transfer your current number over to the wireless provider. Xfinity uses Verizon's wireless network to provide its coverage, including 5G coverage and unlimited data plans cost $45 a month.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 mini: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is offering the iPhone 13 mini for free with a new line and any unlimited plan. You'll need to make your purchase online via a monthly installment plan.

iPhone 12

(opens in new tab) iPhone 12: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

While it's two years old now, the iPhone 12 is still a good option if you need a cheap phone. It has 5G, dual cameras, and an OLED display. The A14 Bionic chipset is still powerful by today's standards. We wish it had better battery life, but with the 64GB option being free at Verizon, it's hard to look past it.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 12: was $629 now $129 @ Xfinity Mobile (opens in new tab)

Xfinity is taking $500 off the cost of iPhones, and that includes the older iPhone 12, giving you the chance to pick up a still-great device for less than $150. All you have to do is transfer you current phone number over to Xfinity — there's no trade-in requirement for this deal.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 12 mini w/ unlimited data: $60/month @ Mint (opens in new tab)

Mint Mobile is offering the iPhone 12 mini bundled with unlimited 5G data for $60/month over a 24-month span. That's one of the best iPhone deals we've seen from Mint (or any carrier). You'll wind up paying $30/month for the iPhone 12 mini and $30/month for unlimited 5G data. By comparison, other carriers can charge upwards of $60/month just for 5G data alone. Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile's network.

iPhone 11

(opens in new tab) Refurbished iPhone 11: free w/ new line @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

The iPhone 11 packs a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display (1792 x 828), Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, and dual 12MP ultra wide and wide cameras. (Unlike the "Pro" models it lacks the third rear lens). Open a new line at Verizon and you'll get this phone for free. Verizon lists it as "good" condition, which means it has serious scratches, scuff, or dents. It includes a 90-day limited warranty.

(opens in new tab) Unlocked refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max: now $649 @ Apple (opens in new tab)

At $649, this is one of the cheapest (unlocked) refurbished iPhones you can get. If you don't see this price for the 64GB model, try different storage capacities to see what other models are on sale; the 256GB version costs $729, for example.

iPhone SE 2022

(opens in new tab) iPhone SE 2022: was $429 now $389 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

At other stores, you'll pay $429 for an iPhone SE, but Walmart is selling the latest model at a $40 discount. What we like about Walmart's offer is that the phone is unlocked, so you're not tied to any carrier with your purchase.

(opens in new tab) iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Currently at Verizon, new and existing members can get a new iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best Cyber Monday iPhone deals we've seen. No trade-in is required for this deal.

(opens in new tab) iPhone SE (2022): free w/ eligible trade-in + new line @ T-Mobile (opens in new tab)

If you want an iPhone on the cheap, then you need look no further than the iPhone SE (2022). With the body of an iPhone 8 and the power of an iPhone 13, this phone normally retails for $429, but you can get save 50% an eligible trade-in plus another 50% by opening a new line at T-Mobile. That's a free phone, which is a great deal on a solid little device like the iPhone SE.

(opens in new tab) iPhone SE 2022: free $300 gift card @ Visible (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, Verizon-owned Visible is offering a free $300 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone SE 2022. It's one of the best freebie deals we've seen from this carrier.

iPhone SE 2020

Tips for finding the best Cyber Monday iPhone deals

Mobile carriers tend to offer the best Cyber Moday iPhone deals. There is one catch — in order to get their best deals, you'll have to switch to their service. In some instances, you may also have to sign up for an unlimited plan or trade-in an older phone.

If you have an older phone to trade in, many carriers will give you a generous credit that could range from $100 to as high as $1,000 off. As a result, it pays to keep your smartphone's cables, box, and accessories in good condition so you can get the most from your trade-in.

Short for mobile virtual network operator, MVNOs operate on the infrastructure of existing networks. For instance, Verizon-owned Visible works on Verizon's network, whereas Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile's network. MVNOs offer less costly plans than their bigger counterparts. In some instances, there are some trade-off such as less readily available customer support or slightly slower data speeds.

Apple offers some of the best refurbs in the industry. They refurbish their iPhone to look like new and we especially like the company's refurbs because they're all backed by the same 1-year warranty you'd get with a new Apple device.