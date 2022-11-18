Apple Black Friday deals coming November 25 — here’s what to expect

Apple has announced it’s holding a Black Friday event on November 25, which is Black Friday itself, and will have a suite of discounts running up to and on November 28, aka Cyber Monday.

But unlike the Black Friday deals we’re currently spotting now from the likes of Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, Apple won’t actually be slicing the prices of its top products. Rather, Cupertino is taking the ‘think different’ approach and will provide gift cards of varying amounts to anyone who buys its products via the Apple Store.

For example, if you buy an entry-level iPad, iPad mini, or iPad Air you’ll get a gift card up to the value of $50. Opt for a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac you can snag up to a $250 gift card. What’s more, if you take in a current Apple device to trade in for a new model, you can also be eligible for a gift card too; such an approach could help you save a good bit on a new Apple product.

Of course, this approach isn’t quite the same as finding a killer deal. But don’t despair as we’ve already spotted some compelling Apple discounts that can be had from Amazon and others. For example, you can get the MacBook Air M2 for $1,049 at Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you a cool $150. Check out the deal boxes below for some Apple bargains worth your attention.

MacBook Air (M2/256GB/Space Gray): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

Save $400! The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers Windows-beating performance. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot and a MagSafe 3 port.

10.9" iPad 2022: was $449 now $399 @ B&H Photo

First discount! Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, the 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. This is the first time it's on sale. By comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $444 (opens in new tab) ($5 off) via a third party.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review (opens in new tab), we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's now $50 off, which is the lowest price ever for this watch. Walmart offers the same price (opens in new tab).

AirPods Pro (1st gen): was $179 now $159 @ Walmart

If you're looking to upgrade your wireless earbuds you've come to the right place. Walmart has knocked the AirPods Pro down to $159, which is a great price for its solid noise cancellation, handy Transparency mode, and Spatial Audio support. And you get up to 24 hours of juice with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple products aren't as heavily discounted as those for other brands. For example, Dell laptops get more generous price cuts, like this Dell XPS 13 deal that slices $350 off one of our favorite laptops.

But Black Friday and the run up to it is still a great time to hunt for Apple devices at compelling prices. Especially if you’re willing to buy devices that are a little older. So do make sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals so far to score some compelling discounts.