Black Friday Xbox deals are LIVE — save on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and more

Black Friday Xbox deals have arrived and this year’s crop of discounts are among the best we’ve seen. Now that the current generation of Xbox is entering its fourth year we’re finally seeing big hardware discounts as well as saving on must-play games.

The annual sales event is your chance to save on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles with a selection of discounted bundles, and if you’re already playing on Xbox loads of the best Xbox Series X games are on sale right now. My favorite deals are the Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle for $499 via the Microsoft Store and the WD_Black 1TB C50 Expansion Card on sale for $124 at Best Buy.

At Tom’s Guide, we’re checking all major retailers to find the best Black Friday deals, and I’ve found a selection of pretty epic Xbox deals that you should consider buying now as they may stick around for much longer. Without further introduction, here are my favorite Black Friday Xbox deals right now…

Xbox hardware

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $479 @ Amazon

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. It really shines when paired with an Xbox Game Pass subscription giving you access to hundreds of top games. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts to date.

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle: was $570 now $489 @ Microsoft

The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. With this bundle, you'll also get a digital copy of Diablo IV.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy

Xbox Series S Game Pass bundle: $299 @ Best Buy

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. There's no disc drive on this console, as it's designed exclusively for digital games. Note: This bundle includes 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate which includes flagship titles like Starfall and Forza Motorsport.

Xbox games

Starfield: was $69 now $61 @ Amazon

Starfield is the first new universe from Bethesda Game Studios, the creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, for 25 years. This epic sci-fi RPG lets you live out your own adventure among the stars as you taken on quests across more than 1,000 planets. With nearly-limitless choice, you can become the heroic savior of the universe or a mercenary who is out for themselves.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed in 2023.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming.

Madden NFL 24: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

The latest entry in EA Sports' long-running football simulator is currently on sale in Amazon's Black Friday sale. Madden NFL 24 is the most comprehensive digital recreation of the sport to date offering increased control and realism as well as a suite of new modes. Lead your team to victory and compete with the world online.

Xbox accessories

WD_Black C50 1TB Expansion Card: was $149 now $124 @ Best Buy

The WD_Black C50 Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox accessory that boosts the internal storage of your Xbox Series X or Series S. This 1TB drive is on sale for $124 and doubles the hard drive space of the Series X. It's a simple "plug and play" storage solution, it just slots into the Xbox storage expansion port found on the back of the console, and you're ready to play on.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $219 now $149 @ Amazon

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially-licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal accessory if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy

Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): was $64 now $59 @ Amazon

The official Xbox Wireless Controller in a stunning Shock Blue hue has been discounted in Amazon's early Black Friday sales. This is one of our favorite gaming controllers with a comfortable design and excellent versatility. It can be used on either Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S as well as Windows PC. The vibrant Pulse Red colorway is also on sale for the same price at Amazon.