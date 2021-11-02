Black Friday gaming PC deal alert: Alienware Aurora R12 now $600 off

Black Friday doesn’t officially kick off until November 26 but we’re already seeing some fantastic Black Friday deals for a wide variety of products. If you’re a gamer looking for a killer gaming desktop at a discounted price, now is the best time to get yourself a new and powerful rig.

Dell is currently selling the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop for $1,399. That’s $600 off from its original $1,999. Due to such a drastic price cut, it’s in your best interest to jump on this deal as soon as possible. It's one of the best early Dell Black Friday deals we've seen.

Image Alienware Aurora R12 w/ RTX 3060 Ti: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Dell

Alienware's Aurora line of gaming PCs are among our favorite. They're stylish, powerful, and fully customizable. For a limited time, you can save $600 on this epic desktop. It packs an Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. At $600 off, this is a great deal. View Deal

The Alienware Aurora R12 comes with an 11th gen Intel Core i7-11700F (8-core, 16MB cache, 2.5GHz to 4.9GHz w/Intel Turbo Boost Max) processor. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GDDR6 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. This unit also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

We think this is a perfect gaming desktop for those seeking to upgrade or who may be new to gaming desktops. The Aurora 12’s powerful CPU and GPU make it ideal for playing modern titles like Doom Eternal, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Far Cry 6. You won’t be able to max out all settings in certain games but playing on medium to high settings at 1080p should provide you with an exceptional gaming experience. The inclusion of Windows 11 is a bonus, especially since Xbox Game Pass is integrated into Microsoft’s latest operating system. If you have an Xbox account, you'll have access to over 100 games right from the jump.

