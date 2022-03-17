Best Amazon deals Thursday — this 75-inch 4K TV is $350 off right now

Is it Thursday already? Don't worry if you can't keep up! We've searched and found the best Amazon deals that are available today.
Some of today's best sales include a stunning 75-inch 4K TV for $749, AirPods Pro killers for just $84, and more Sleep Week deals.
Top 5 Amazon sales today
Amazon Omni Series 75" 4K TV: was $1,099 now $749 @ Amazon
Amazon's new Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. All models/sizes are currently on sale, but the 75-inch model is the most noteworthy at just $749. The TV includes features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support.
Amazon Echo Buds 2: was $119 now $84 @ Amazon
The Amazon Echo Buds 2 are on sale for $84, which we think is a steal. They offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're also smaller and offer better noise cancellation than the original Amazon Echo Buds. In our review, we gave them the title of the best cheap AirPods Pro alternative.
California Design Den Sheets Set: was $47 now $40 @ Amazon
Looking to kit your bed out for sleep awareness week? These California Design Den sheets start at $40 for a Twin or $50 for a Queen size. You'll get a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and either one or two pillow cases depending on which size you choose.
Echo Frames (2nd gen): was $249 now $159 @ Amazon
Amazon's digital assistant is invading new territory: Your face. These smart glasses make your life easier by letting you complete tasks hands-free. You can ask for the latest news, weather, or have them play music via their built-in speakers. They also work with Siri and Google Assistant. At $159, they're just a hair above their lowest ever price of $154.
Sims 4 game + DLC: now from $3 @ Amazon
Love The Sims 4? Right now expansion packs are just $19 (was $40,) and you can grab stuff packs for $6 (was $9.) Meanwhile, if you're a new Sims player, you can grab an Xbox One download code for the game for just $3.