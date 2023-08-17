Back to school sale at Netgear knocks $100 off our top mesh router

By Louis Ramirez
published

Use this exclusive coupon to save $100

Netgear Orbi 960 3-pack
(Image credit: Netgear )

Back to school season is in full swing. While a new laptop can help students with homework, investing in one of the best mesh routers ensures they'll get the fastest internet possible from anywhere in your home. 

For a limited time, you can get the Netgear Orbi 960 3-Pack on sale for $1,399 at Netgear via exclusive coupon "TOMS10". That's $100 off and the best price we've seen for this premium mesh router. The coupon can be used on any Orbi 960 Series (whether it's a satellite/router/or bundle). It's one of the best Netgear promo codes and back to school sales we've seen.

Netgear Orbi 960 3-Pack: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Netgear

Editor's Choice! The Netgear Orbi 960 (RBKE963B) is quite possibly the fastest mesh-router system on the planet. It's also the most expensive mesh kit around and makes sense only for customers who have gigabit broadband connections and enormous homes. In our Netgear Orbi 960 review, we said it's the best-performing, most capable and secure mesh system available today. Use coupon "TOMS10" to save $100 and knock its price to $1,399. By comparison, Amazon sells it for $1,499.

The Netgear Orbi 960 holds a spot in our list of the best mesh routers. It's our favorite overall router. In our Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E (RBKE963) review, we said it's far and away the best system available today. If you can afford it and live in a big enough home, it'll satisfy your need for speed completely. 

Remember to use coupon "TOMS10" at checkout to save 10% (up to $100) on these routers (singles and bundles). 

