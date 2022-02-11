Avocado's least expensive organic mattress is just $629 ahead of Presidents' Day

Looking for an affordable organic mattress? Avocado claims that it has the cheapest certified organic mattress in America, and it’s hard to argue with them now that the brand's Presidents Day mattress sales are live.

Right now you can get the Avocado Eco Organic Mattress from $629 via coupon code "SAVE10". That's $70 off and the brand's least expensive mattress sale. (The queen size is $899 or $100 off via the same coupon code).

The Eco Organic is Avocado's newest and least-expensive mattress. The hybrid mattress is made of over 900 pocketed coils and organic latex to deliver a contouring, gentle-firm feel. Use coupon "SAVE10" to take 10% off all sizes. After discount, the twin costs $629 (was $699), whereas the queen costs $899 (was $999).

This is Avocado’s newest mattress, and it’s the first time we’ve seen it on sale. At this price, you might think there’s some kind of catch — but there’s no need to worry. This mattress is packed full of 975 pocketed coils made of recycled steel and GOLS-certified organic latex. It gives a good mix of comfort and support for a surprisingly low price.

It also provides good heat distribution throughout the year. Made of GOTS-certified organic wool, it’ll keep you warm in winter and cool in summer. The coils also provide good air flow as well as contouring the body.

The Eco Organic mattress comes in a large range of sizes. You can pick up a crib size mattress for just $179 after discount, plus there are kids mattresses and adults’ sizes that go up to California King. With a 100-night trial period, you’ll be able to make sure this is your perfect mattress before you commit.

