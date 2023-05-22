Apple Watch 8 hits lowest price ever ahead of Memorial Day

Memorial Day sales are continuing to roll in, and smartwatch deals are looking especially good. I've just spotted that the best smartwatch on the market has just crashed in price.

The Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm) is $329 at Amazon right now. This is the lowest price ever for this smartwatch, and one of the best Apple Watch deals currently available.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down.

The Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch on the market right now. It's an extension of your iPhone on your wrist, with a host of useful health tracking features too.

In our Apple Watch 8 review, we had almost nothing but praise for this smartwatch. The design of the watch is almost perfect — it has a large, bright display with slim bezels, a digital crown for improved navigation, and a full QWERTY keyboard to let you quickly reply to messages. We just wish it had the emergency siren from the Apple Watch Ultra.

New to the Apple Watch 8 is a skin temperature sensor that aids in sleep and health tracking. Data from the skin temperature sensor can give you more insight into what affects your sleep quality at night, and can predict ovulation windows if you're trying to conceive. Apple has also added crash detection to the Apple Watch 8, which can alert emergency services and your emergency contacts in the event of a car crash.

The latest iteration of Apple's smartwatch operating system, WatchOS 9, has also brought several useful features to the Apple Watch. Low power mode can extend the Apple Watch 8's battery life from 18 hours to up to 36 hours, which is extremely useful. Apple's fitness interface has also been expanded, meaning you can create custom workouts, monitor your heart rate zones during your workouts, and more.

Unless you're really into the new skin temperature sensor, I wouldn't recommend the Apple Watch 8 to users who already own the Apple Watch 7. However, if you're upgrading from an older smartwatch, or are buying one for the first time, the Apple Watch 8 is a great buy. Stay tuned to our Memorial Day sales coverage to keep up to date with the best sales.