Apple Pencil 2 just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon

With all the iPad deals we've seen recently, maybe you've scored yourself a new tablet and are looking to kit it out with the best accessories.

That's where this deal comes in — the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) is $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. With $40 off, the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil has hit its lowest price ever, so we highly recommend picking one up. This is a Presidents Day deal not to be missed.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil. This great stylus is perfect for taking notes, drawing, and editing — if you’re an artist, using an iPad with an Apple Pencil can be just as effective as a high-end graphics tablet for a much lower price. The matte finish, weighted feel and wireless charging also make it a great upgrade over the 1st Generation Apple Pencil.

If you're a frequent iPad user, the Apple Pencil is practically an essential accessory. This stylus is the perfect way to draw, annotate and make notes on your tablet.

As we've mentioned, the Apple Pencil and an iPad makes for a killer combination for digital artists. Rather than spending hundreds on a computer, monitor, and a drawing tablet, the iPad and Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) arguably do it all in a portable package, for a lot less money. Plus, if you use your iPad to take notes, the Apple Pencil could seriously improve your productivity.

The Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) charges wirelessly, making it superior to the original Apple Pencil. Instead of having to fiddle with attachments and leave your Apple Pencil sticking awkwardly out of the side of the iPad's charging port, all you need to do with the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) is snap it to the side of your iPad to keep it charged up.

But which tablets can you use it with? You can see the full compatible list on Apple's website. The iPad mini (6th Gen), iPad Air (4th Gen and later), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Gen and later) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st Gen and later) are all compatible with the 2nd-Generation Apple Pencil.

If you're using the basic iPad or an older model, opt for the Apple Pencil (1st Gen) for $94 at Amazon instead.

