Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal includes $100 Amazon gift card

Samsung's newest phone — the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE — is a stripped back version of the original Samsung Galaxy S21. Never one to shy from deals, Amazon is offering the new phone as part of a killer bundle.

For a limited time, Amazon has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on sale for $699. Plus, get a free $100 Amazon gift card with your purchase. That's one of the best Galaxy S21 deals we've seen.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $699 + free $100 gift card @ Amazon Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $699 + free $100 gift card @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21, keeping the same great Snapdragon 888 processor from the original. It’s also got a bright, colorful display, good camera system, and gives you instant access to Android 12. Get an unlocked model at Amazon and you'll get a free $100 Amazon gift card.

While we were impressed with the phone’s performance, display, and cameras, we found the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to be somewhat of a hard sell now that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is right around the corner. However, it’s much easier to recommend if you consider the $100 gift card to be an extra discount.

You’ll have access to plenty of great features without paying a premium price, like a fingerprint reader under the screen, bright display that’s easy to see outdoors, and a strong camera system. While the S21 FE has a slightly smaller screen at 6.4 inches compared to the 6.5-inch S20 FE, this is a good change for many as it makes the phone easier to use with one hand.

We found the biggest sacrifice compared to the original S21 to be the lack of an adaptive display — having the refresh rate of the screen adapt automatically can help save the battery life on your phone, although you can still adjust the refresh rate manually when you need to.