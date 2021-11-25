Amazon Black Friday deal cuts these stellar-sounding earbuds to just £89

The Black Friday deals season is well underway, and that means it’s a great time to score a bargain on some really good audio tech.

Notably, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ are on sale for £89 at Amazon, which saves you a neat £30 on a pair of true wireless earbuds that offer sound quality well above their class.

With a £30 discount, some of our favourite wireless earbuds are now even cheaper. And what the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ lack in noise cancellation they more than make up in sound quality and excellent battery life.

A cool 25% saving on the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus is nothing to be sniffed at. They are an evolution on the original Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 earbuds, which are a stellar pair of buds that are somewhat glossed over in favour of the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM4 or Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 ; both of which can be found for £199 and £179 respectively on Amazon.

But the Melomania 1 are some of my favourite headphones, offering sparklingly clear audio, and they are surprisingly good at blocking out external noise, despite the lack of any active noise cancellation.

And in our Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus review , Alex Bracetti heaped praise on the new and enhanced version.

The reviewer complimented the compact earbuds for their impressive sound performance, long battery life and the adaptive companion app. And unlike some of the more expensive earbuds, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus have water resistance as well, meaning if you’re so inclined, you can go out running with them in your ears and not have to worry too much about sweat.

Even at full price, I'd recommend these earbuds, having brought a pair of the original Melomania 1 buds for both myself and my girlfriend, before she left the country!

But now with the Plus buds bringing in app support and the ability to customise EQ settings, the Melomania 1 Plus seem like a no-brainer of a Black Friday purchase, especially as you save a quarter on the original price tag. So you'll even have some money left over to throw at a Spotify or Apple Music subscription.