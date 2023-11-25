This Alienware RTX 4090 for $700 off is our favorite Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal

Alienware makes some of the best gaming laptops on the market, but these premium machines usually come with an equally premium price tag. With Cyber Monday deals already heating up, you can score some big savings on top-of-the-line gaming laptops.

Right now, Dell is offering the Alienware M16 gaming laptop (RTX 4090) for $2,799. That's $700 off its full retail price of $3,499. Given that RTX 4090 desktop cards alone go for $2,000 or more these days, this deal is a steal for a fully decked-out Alienware gaming laptop.

Alienware m16 (RTX 4090): was $3,499 now $2,799 @ Dell

This Alienware m16 packs an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, RTX 4090 graphics, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. While still pricey, this premium gaming laptop is worth every cent given its powerful specs and overall sleek design. This is a deal you don't want to miss out on.

This configuration comes with a mobile RTX 4090 GPU, 13th-gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 2TB solid-state drive, 32GB of RAM, and a 240 Hz, QHD display. Given the Alienware m16’s impressive specs, it’s well worth the asking price if you're looking for a portable machine to play the best PC games at max settings. This is undoubtedly one of the best gaming laptops out there, especially at this price.

Whether you're using it for gaming or work, the m16 is a powerful little machine. The 16-inch, 2560x1600 QHD display provides plenty of room to work with, and since the screen outputs at 100 percent of DCI-P3 gamut, it's perfect for for video and photo editing.

You can think of the Alienware m16 as the smaller cousin of the monstrous Alienware m18. This 16-inch laptop strikes a good balance between performance and portability, with one of the fastest laptop GPUs on the market. And of course, because it's an Alienware machine, it sports the same sci-fi-inspired aesthetic, solid build quality, and AlienFX RGB lighting effects the brand is known for.

As part of Dell's Cyber Monday savings event, the retailer is also offering huge discounts on monitors, laptops, and desktops to upgrade your gaming setup. If you're more in the market for a PC rig rather than a portable machine, be sure to check out our round-up of the best gaming PC deals happening right now.