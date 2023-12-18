Act fast! Get up to $773 off the Casper Nova Hybrid in new 25% flash sale

Casper are offering a cool 25% discount off their Casper Nova Hybrid mattress in a festive flash sale. This brings the price of a queen size Casper Nova mattress down to $1,872.15 at Casper, instead of the original price of $2,495.

Like some of the best mattresses on the market, the Casper Nova Hybrid is a hybrid, which means that it's crafted from a combination of coils and foam. The air-pockets provided by these springs improves the mattress's overall breathability, which in addition to two layers of perforated AirScape foam, keeps hot sleepers comfortably cool. We also love the zoned support technology, which provides blissful pressure relief to the lower lumbar.

This 25% off flash sale matches the discounts we saw during Black Friday, which is a pretty decent price considering that we're currently in between major sale events. Benefits include a100-night free trial, a 10-year limited warranty, and free shipping. We have seen prices dip as low as 30%, but these are few and far between. However, it's worth tracking our mattress sales page to stay on top of any sale events. In the meantime, let's take a closer look at this deal.