Act fast! Get up to $773 off the Casper Nova Hybrid in new 25% flash sale

Casper are offering a cool 25% discount off their Casper Nova Hybrid mattress in a festive flash sale. This brings the price of a queen size Casper Nova mattress down to $1,872.15 at Casper, instead of the original price of $2,495.
Like some of the best mattresses on the market, the Casper Nova Hybrid is a hybrid, which means that it's crafted from a combination of coils and foam. The air-pockets provided by these springs improves the mattress's overall breathability, which in addition to two layers of perforated AirScape foam, keeps hot sleepers comfortably cool. We also love the zoned support technology, which provides blissful pressure relief to the lower lumbar.
This 25% off flash sale matches the discounts we saw during Black Friday, which is a pretty decent price considering that we're currently in between major sale events. Benefits include a100-night free trial, a 10-year limited warranty, and free shipping. We have seen prices dip as low as 30%, but these are few and far between. However, it's worth tracking our mattress sales page to stay on top of any sale events. In the meantime, let's take a closer look at this deal.
Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
Was: from $1,995
Now: from $1,496.25 at Casper
Summary: Casper is the recognizable brand behind some of the best mattresses on the market today, and the Nova Hybrid is no exception. The Nova is Casper's softest offering with a rating of 6 out of 10 for firmness, making it a medium-soft on the firmness scale. But just because it’s soft, it doesn’t mean that it comprises on support. Side sleepers will appreciate the cushioning support across the pressure points of their hips and shoulders. It features seven support zones, which ensures your spine is in correct alignment, meaning aches and pains in the morning will be a thing of the past. As well as the foam, there’s also a layer of flex coils for additional support and better airflow, keeping this mattress cool and comfortable. You can expect exceptional edge support thanks to the firm border around the edge, so anyone who likes to sleep close to the edge will feel protected. Likewise, couples will find that they sleep better thanks to the low-motion transfer. However, heavier bodies and stomach sleepers may find that the Nova is too soft to provide any meaningful support.
Price history: Casper run regular offers on their mattresses but you’ve got to be quick if you want the best deals. This current 25% off flash sale matches the discounts we saw from Casper during Black Friday. However, it doesn't quite match the 30% off flash sale we saw recently. It's still an excellent price, and Casper's promise of free and fast shipping may mean you get your new mattress in time for the tail end of the holiday season.
Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping