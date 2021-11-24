Act fast! Bose 700 just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday headphone deal

Black Friday deals are getting more impressive as we inch closer to the weekend. So if you're hoping to score a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones but don't want to pay a premium, this is the deal to get.

Right now, the Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale for $299 at Amazon. That deal takes 21% off the original price of $399, saving you a total of $80. That's the lowest price ever!

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy now. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. Even better, they're now $80 off (Triple Black only) and at their lowest price ever.

It's also worth noting that this Black Friday deal only applies to the Triple Black color option. Make sure to act fast though, as we don't expect the stock to last long considering the high demand.

The Bose 700 made our best headphones list, and for a good reason too. These premium headphones make a perfect choice for any user, thanks to their lightweight design premium-level Active Noise Cancellation and solid battery life of up to 20 hours.

In our Bose 700 review, we loved their attractive design, precise and balanced audio and the intuitive controls. About the only negative was the high price, and this deal just wiped that away.

These over-ear headphones weigh just 8.96 ounces and come with a 42-inch audio cable, as well as a 20-inch USB-C cable.

The Bose 700 connect to the device of your choice via Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of up to 33ft (10m). The Bose 700 are available in three stunning colors on Amazon: Arctic White, Silver Luxe and Triple Black. However, the above deal only applies to the latter option.

All-in-all, the Bose 700 are a must-buy for audio enthusiasts, and this deal makes these wireless headphones that much more desirable. And in case you still want to browse through some other options on the market, feel free to check out our roundup of some of Black Friday headphone deals available right now.