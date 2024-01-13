Act fast! Amazon has one of our favorite Keurig coffee makers on sale for $79

You're going to need some serious morning fuel to tackle all those New Year's resolutions. If you're after a no-fuss coffee maker, Keurig's range of pod machines is perfect for convenience and speed. One of our favorites here at Tom's Guide is Keurig's best-selling K-Classic coffee maker, and right now you can get it for a steal.

Amazon currently has the Keurig K-Classic on sale for $79, which is a $70 savings from the single-serve brewer's normal retail price of $149. That's tied for the cheapest price we've seen this model this week. Considering you're taking home one of our top picks for the best coffee maker out there, that's a serious bargain.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

Enjoy fresh coffee at home without breaking the bank with Keurig's best-selling pod coffee maker. You're saving $70 here, with Amazon currently offering the best price around. That's perfect if you're looking for the convenience and ease of a pod coffee machine and the massive range of coffee brands available in K-Cup pods as well. This model pours out an 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup at the press of a button.

While newer models like the multi-functional Keurig K-Cafe and smaller Keurig K-Slim have nudged the Keurig K-Classic off its place in our best Keurig coffee makers out there, it's still a solid machine. This model can pour out an 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup at the press of a button, and it brews your morning joe in just one minute. You'll be brewing between four and eight drinks off a single 48-ounce water reservoir.

In our review, we found that the K-Classic brewed coffee both quietly and quickly, but its bulky design held it back compared to Keurig's other offerings. There are other machines Keurig offers that are capable of larger 12-ounce brews, as well, so if you're looking for a more crowd-friendly machine we'd recommend checking out the more versatile Keurig K-Elite.

Still, it's clear the K-Classis remains Keurig's best-selling coffee maker for a reason. It's the best choice for the majority of households, and at just $79 it's an excellent value this week as well.