9 best Black Friday OLED TV deals — save hundreds on LG, Sony and more

OLED TVs are some of the hottest items when it comes to Black Friday deals, as they can come down in price from several thousand dollars to just a few hundred bucks.

A number of OLED TVs have been discounted, especially some of the more popular models from LG, Sony and Samsung, and the deals we've seen offer some of lowest prices we've seen all year.

One of the best OLED TV deals to go live this week is for the LG A2 OLED, LG's entry-level model, that has dropped from $1,299 to $569 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). You're obviously getting something with a bit less 'wow factor' than the other mainstream OLEDs, but it's a tough one to beat at that price.

Best OLED TV deals for Black Friday 2022

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Back in stock! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review (opens in new tab), we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It's good for gaming, though keep in mind you're stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and there are no HDMI 2.1 ports. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Sony 48" A9S 4K OLED TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get a gorgeous and compact Sony OLED with the 48-inch Master Series A9S Android TV. This 2020 model puts incredible picture quality into a size that's perfect for smaller rooms and gaming setups, but still delivers plenty of smarts, with Google Assistant and Chromecast built in.

(opens in new tab) LG 55" B2 4K OLED TV: was $1,296 now $996 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The LG B2 is a 2022 OLED TV. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor and supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG formats. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz panel as well as LG's Game Optimizer and the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with support for Apple HomeKit. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV. Best Buy has it for $999 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,079 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! In terms of features, Vizio's 65-inch 4K OLED TV is identical to its smaller 55-inch counterpart. That means you get Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's now at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 55": was $1,899 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Sony makes some of the best OLED TVs around, and with a huge $900 off, the Sony Bravia XR A80J is almost unmissable. A TV of this quality at such a steep discount is something you don't want to miss.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 OLED 65": was $1,699 now $1,196 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500: The LG A2 OLED is a very good entry-level OLED TV, offering outstanding picture quality, strong sound and a sleek and intuitive smart TV platform to find great stuff to watch. The refresh rate is only 60Hz and this is not the brightest panel, but $500 off is a huge discount.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,447 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B series uses the company's Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which is the same flagship CPU inside Samsung's Neo QLED TVs. The QD-OLED promises to deliver the pixel-perfect illumination of OLED panels with the brightness and life-like color of LCD panels, as well as beat the already impressive QLED tech when it comes to better backlight control. By comparison, Samsung has it on sale for $1,449 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia XR A80K 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,698 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED TV is the new 2022 model. It has a brilliant cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It is an all-rounder TV that has Google TV with Google Assistant and also has special exclusive features for the PS5.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55" A90J 4K OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The A90J is Sony's best OLED TV. It features Sony's powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. You also get Google TV, HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, four HDMI ports, and more. The difference between the A80J and A90J is that the latter comes in a bigger 83-inch size, features a backlit remote, and packs Sony's heatsink tech, which results in brighter HDR pictures.

