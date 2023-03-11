7 best March Madness TV deals this weekend — 65-inch 4K Fire TV for $399

The men's NCAA college basketball tournament kicks off on Tuesday, March 14 with 68 eager teams looking to make it to the Final Four. While the brackets and matches have yet to be revealed, now is the perfect time to upgrade your TV in time for the games.

Currently, you can find March Madness TV sales at practically every retailer. Amazon, for instance, has smart TVs on sale from $89 (opens in new tab). While many of them are smaller screen sizes, you'll also find a healthy mix of larger Fire TVs, Google TVs, and Roku-powered sets. Meanwhile, if you want a premium TV experience, Best Buy has OLED TVs on sale from $599 (opens in new tab). The sale includes high-end OLEDs as well as value-oriented sets like the LG A2.

Whether you're shopping on a budget or looking for the ultimate TV, we've rounded up the best March Madness TV deals currently available. If you already have your dream TV, make sure to check out our guides on how to watch March Madness and how to watch Selection Sunday this weekend.

Best March Madness TV deals this weekend

(opens in new tab) TV sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has a wide variety of TVs on sale as part of its March Madness TV sales. Prices start as low as $89. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest deals we've ever seen from Amazon. Best Buy offers the same sale (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) LG UQ75 50" 4K TV: was $379 now $349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The LG UQ75 is ideal for those who want a big-screen smart TV on a budget. It offers HDR10/HLG support and it's compatible with Alexa/Google Assistant/HomeKit. Avid console gamers take note: it only has two HDMI ports and a 60Hz screen.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: was $549 now $379 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI 2.1 ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 55" 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $529 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Hisense U7H delivers an excellent all-around image. In our Hisense U7H QLED TV review, we called it an incredible value that outshines much of the far more expensive competition. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Google Assistant/Alexa support, and four HDMI ports (two of which are HDMI 2.1 inputs).

(opens in new tab) LG 42" A2 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming.

(opens in new tab) Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $998 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

A 65-inch OLED TV for less than $1,000 is unheard of. Yet that's precisely the deal currently available at Walmart. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's IQ Ultra CPU and the company's ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. In our Vizio OLED TV review, we said it offers more for your money than most competing OLED TVs.

