5 robot vacuum deals from $113 to make spring cleaning easier

Spring is right around the corner and if spring cleaning is a top priority, now is the time to take advantage of the latest spring sales. While most spring sales gravitate toward apparel and outdoor gear, some retailers are offering generous discounts on home appliances.

In particular, we're seeing an increase in the number of Robot vacuum deals with generous discounts on some of the best robot vacuums we've tested. Below we've rounded up today's top deals on robot vacuums from iRobot, Ecovacs, iLife, and more. Not sure which model is right for you? Make sure to read our robot vacuum buying guide.

(opens in new tab) iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $113 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

(opens in new tab) Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner: was $274 now $179 @ iRobot (opens in new tab)

This robot vacuum offers both style and function, getting the job done for a budget price. The Roomba 694 is easy to control through the app, and even offers geofencing, a feature that’s usually only found on more expensive robot vacuum cleaners.

(opens in new tab) Ecovacs Deebot T8 Plus: was $749 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Deebot T8 Plus is a vacuum cleaner than can do it all. In addition to its vacuuming and mopping capabilities, this smart vac can create a virtual map of your home with unlimited virtual boundaries. It can also empty its dustbin into a disposable dust bag and last for up to three hours on a single charge. It's a generous $350 off right now at Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3 w/ Braava m6 Mop: was $999 now $674 @ iRobot (opens in new tab)

Clean and mop your floors with this smart bundle from iRobot. You get the Roomba i3 Plus EVO and the Editor's Choice Braava jet m6 on sale for $674, which is this bundle's lowest price ever. The Roomba i3 Plus EVO is a decent performer and thorough whole floor cleaner, whereas the Braava m6 sits at the top of our list of the best robot mops.