5 epic Apple sales to shop before today’s Apple event

We're just hours away from today's Apple event and retailers are getting in on the action with some of the best Apple deals we've seen to date.

Retailers are currently slashing the price of the Apple Watch SE, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPad mini, just to name a few. As a reminder, today's Apple event is expected to reveal a new iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, and possibly a Mac Studio. As a result, we recommend holding off on buying an iPhone SE or iPad Air just in case their prices are lowered after today's event. Otherwise, these Apple deals below should be safe bets.

Today's best Apple sales

8.3" iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $469 @ Amazon

It's safe to say Apple won't announce a new iPad mini today. That's why we're psyched about this deal on the current model. The iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. If you require more storage, the 256GB model is on sale for $599 ($50 off). Remember to check different colors of the tablet if you don't initially see these prices.

Apple iMac M1: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

There's a small chance we may see a new professional level Mac today. However, if you don't need pro power — or if you don't have a pro-level budget — Amazon has the iMac M1 (with 7-core GPU) on sale for $1,199, which is $100 off and its lowest price ever. The 2021 iMac features Apple's new M1 CPU, a larger 24-inch 4.5K screen, 8-core GPU, 1080p FaceTime camera, and 256GB SSD. This is the lowest price we've seen for the this base model. B&H Photo offers the same price in more colors.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $249 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It's now $30 off. Additionally, the Apple Watch SE (LTE/40mm) is on sale for $299, which is its lowest price ever.

iPhone 13: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering epic Apple deals on the entire iPhone 13 lineup. New and existing customers can get the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. Alternatively, you can get the iPhone 13 Pro Max for up to $1,000 off via the same requirements.