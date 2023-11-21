5 audiophile headphones I've tested with up to $130 off for Black Friday

Black Friday sales are here, and I'm finding some great discounts on several of the best audiophile headphones that really are worth grabbing right now.

I've been testing audio products for more than 30 years, and I know what to look for when it comes to recommending the best headphones for all budgets. I've tested all of the products here. All are winners of a Best Value or coveted Tom's Guide Editor's Choice award for their balance of performance, comfort and value for money at the full MSRP, so you can rest assured these top-rated audiophile headphones are even better value at these discounted prices.

Right now the best discounts I've seen are on the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 for $269 at Amazon. That's $130 off one of the most popular noise-canceling headphones. Meanwhile, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are $315 at Walmart, and the lowest-ever price I've seen them at since they launched last year. Both are amazing discounts on popular models from legendary audio brands that will get you audiophile sound for less.

Remember to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for more outstanding deals to shop across all Tom's Guide's tech and lifestyle categories.

Sennheiser IE 200: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

[SAVE $30!] The IE 200s mark the entry point to Sennheiser's respected wired in-ear monitor earbuds category. They feature 7mm drivers, and are designed to bring superbly balanced and realistic audio in an ultra-compact form factor for an affordable price. If you don't have a 3.5mm headphone jack on your smart playback device, then I recommend this iFi Audio DAC for $59 at Amazon. The two make a great combo that sounds a lot better than their combined $180 price tag might suggest.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was $379 now $260 @ Amazon

[$119 OFF!] In my Sennheiser momentum 4 review, I found company's smooth house sound handled a wide range of music content with aplomb, from pounding beats to more mellow tunes, everything sounded great. These headphones come with Bluetooth 5.2 and aptX Adaptive support, and a 3.5mm cable is supplied for audiophile wired connections. The 60-hour playback time is a real crowd pleaser and makes these the ANC headphones with the longest battery life.

Price check: $279 @ Best Buy

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2: was $399 now $269 @ Amazon

[SAVE $130] Impeccably put together, the Px7 S2 are understated and sophisticated lookers. In terms of performance, detail levels are sky-high and treble sounds are bright but not coarse. Although I haven't reviewed these for Tom's Guide, I've listened to them several times to compare with the flagship Px8. In our Px7 S2 review, we said that the soundstage was superbly defined, and that ANC deals with external sounds decisively but doesn’t alter the sonic characteristics of the headphones either. They come with aptX Adaptive support, and are a bargain with $130 off if you go for the grey color option.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $315 @ Walmart

[$84 OFF!] The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancelation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. The support LDAC for betters audio quality over Bluetooth and are stacked with features controlled via the awesome Headphones Connect app. This discount drops these headphones to their lowest price ever.

Price check: $328 @ Amazon | $329 @ Best Buy

Black Friday audiophile headphone deals — what to look for in 2023

Although you can find the best headphone deals at any time of the year, Black Friday deals tend to break all price records and 2023 is looking like no exception. It's not only about price though, and many factors come into play when shopping for the best headphones, but your decision should always come down to intended use. That being said, its a good idea to take the following categories into consideration before settling on any pair of headphones.

1. Style: When shopping for audiophile headphones, you’ll want to decide on whether you go for either a on-ear or over-ear headphone style, or earbuds.

2. Design and comfort: It's difficult to try out headphones before you buy, so make sure you read our full reviews and look out for areas where the reviewer mentions factors like the headband shape and any spring tension it places on your head or ears, or the amount of earcup padding for long-term comfort. Don’t be afraid to pass on headphones you don’t like the aesthetics of, too.

3. Sound quality: Different models offer different sound, and since you’re buying a pair to enjoy music individually, it’s important to find headphones that match your sound preference, be it heavy bass or distinctively clear to where you can hear the littlest nuances in recordings. Some models offer personalized sound via companion app, which allows the user to create their own profiles and tweak EQ levels to their hearing.

Each of my picks have the best sound quality with wireless and support aptX Adaptive or LDAC codecs to offer the best signal handling of music files over Bluetooth. These models also come supplied with cables for hard-wired connections and true audiophile listening capabilities via a dedicated headphone amp.

4. Battery life: Sennheiser's 60-hour battery life is a real crowd pleaser, but most wireless over-ear headphones typically manage around half that.

5. Accessories: It's disappointing spending money on a new pair of headphones only to find that you need to buy the accessories separately. For wired models, the manufacturer must include the aux cable, and any headphones that come with a carrying case, charging cable, user guide, and extra ear cups or tips are solid purchases.

6. Pricing considerations: Obviously, price is a big consideration when looking for the best headphones. Although there are always exceptions, big-name brands will typically command a bit extra, but generally speaking, the less you spend on a pair of headphones the greater the chance that sound and features will be compromised. Going for a budget option isn't always the best choice, as any money you save on your purchase won't do you much good if you're constantly needing to recharge your audio gear, or the sound quality is poor.

As the saying goes: timing is everything; and right now many of our favorite models are being discounted at online retailers, meaning you can bag a bargain for even less. Bookmark our best headphone deals page to keep track of the lowest prices.