4K Roku Premiere now just $19 in this Black Friday streaming deal

We've been all over the best Black Friday Roku deals, and this one is definitely the one that will sell out the fastest. The Roku Premiere, a 4K HDR streaming device, is now half-off, bringing it to its lowest price ever.

Yes, right now at Amazon, the Roku Premiere is $19 (saving you $20). And that might make this Black Friday deal the cheapest way to get 4K we've ever seen. The Premiere's never fallen below $25 (the same historic low price for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K). And if you ask us, we'd always go for the Roku over the Fire Stick, even if they were at the same price.

So, if you've got a 4K TV that doesn't have a 4K streaming device hooked up to it, now's the time to fix that.

Recently replaced in Roku's lineup by the Roku Express 4K Plus (which is one of the best streaming devices), the Roku Premiere is still a pretty great budget streamer. It's got 4K HDR performance, so your favorite Netflix shows can look great.

On top of that, you shouldn't expect this budget streamer to have budget-level performance. We did not encounter lag when we tested the Roku Premiere, and we saw a quick and efficient experience when launching apps and navigating menus.

Unlike the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, the Roku Premiere is a small rectangular device that sits on a surface in your entertainment center. Just make sure that you have a clear line of sight to the Premiere, as that's needed for the remote.

One thing to note, though: when you buy any new Roku make sure to download the YouTube app immediately. A beef between Google and Roku could have that app (which houses the YouTube TV service) leave the Roku Channel Store later this year.