Save money on your DIY project with 14 days of incredible deals at The Home Depot

Renovating a home or decorating a room can be expensive, which is why we’re excited to tell you about the Spring Black Friday Sale at The Home Depot. With 14 days of deals, you can save big or splash out on that item you’ve had your eye on for a while but have not been able to justify the money.

The Home Depot is one of the best home improvement stores in the US, making it the one-stop solution for all your DIY projects. Selling everything from home decor to large kitchen appliances, The Home Depot has it all. Scroll down for some of our recommended deals that are available in the sale.

If you’re too late for this spring sale, then you haven’t necessarily missed out on savings. Simply head over to our The Home Depot coupon codes for other deals that are available right now.

Spring Black Friday - 14 Days of Deals The Home Depot is one of the most loved and well-known home improvement retailers in the world. Get up to 45% right now on a range of products, including outdoor garden furniture and power tools.

Recommended deals at The Home Depot

Novilla 12-inch Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress $269 (was $442) Get guaranteed comfort and support with this two-sided, 12-inch medium memory foam mattress. WIth multiple layers, including a 2-inch gel memory foam layer, you’ll never have been so comfortable when laying your head down for the night.

Green Machine 62V Self-Propelled Lawn Mower $549 (was $649) Maintain your lawn with absolute ease thanks to this incredible mower powered by two 62V 4.0 Ah batteries. Offering up to 45 minutes of runtime per battery, medium yard owners will have all the battery power they need. Additionally, the advanced brushless motor ensures quiet operation without the need for gas, oil or regular maintenance.

Weber Spirit E-315 3-Burner Grill $449 (was $619) A grill that offers a spacious grilling area and convenient side tables for placing serving trays. The porcelain-enameled cast-iron cooking grates retain heat and are easy to clean for the best-tasting food. And to keep your grill working for longer, the product is finished in porcelain enamel, which helps prevent rusting and cracking over time.

Nuu Garden 7-Pieces Outdoor Patio Dining Table and Chairs $440 (was $729) Transform your dining space with this luxurious set that is both comfortable and stylish, expressing your style while also functioning for patio hangouts and backyard barbecues. The textilene chairs and matching dining table are guaranteed to withstand all weather elements and offer superb comfort and durability.

Why we love The Home Depot

With over 2,300 stores across the US and long opening hours seven days a week, The Home Depot is there whenever you need them. Use The Home Depot Store locator page on their website to find your nearest store.

We also love that The Home Depot has a Guaranteed Low Price promise so you never pay more than you have to. In reality, it means they’ll price match against any item that you find in stock for a lower price at another retailer.

To take advantage of the retailer’s exclusive coupons and promo codes, subscribe to The Home Depot newsletter. It’s totally free and all you have to do is enter your email address on their website.