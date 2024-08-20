Score! Private Internet Access' rock-solid online privacy is now 82% off

Private Internet Access (PIA) is one of the best VPNs we've tested, especially when it comes to value. Just in time for back to school, PIA is offering a killer deal on its plans.

For a limited time, you can get 82% off Private Internet Access for 2 years with 2 extra months free. After discount, you'll pay just $2.19/month for PIA. That's one of the top VPN deals available right now and one of the best Private Internet Access coupon codes we've seen.

PIA: 2-year plan + 2 months FREE | $2.19/mo | Save 82%

Private Internet Access has long been a favorite of those who take pride in their privacy, and right now it's even cheaper than usual. Sign up to the 2-year plan and you'll get an extra 2 months thrown in for free, which works out at just $2.19 a month. You'll also get a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you commit.

With excellent support for torrenting, highly configurable apps and a stellar history of keeping its users safe, PIA is more than just a cheap VPN. The provider boasts a huge network of 10,000+ servers worldwide, and even operates at least one US VPN server in every state.

Combine that with powerful apps that offer all the basics like a kill switch, AES-256 encryption and split tunneling, as well as advanced features like port forwarding and a command-line client, and you've got yourself a seriously potent provider.

It's also worth noting that PIA has passed a rigorous Deloitte audit of its no-logs policy, which ensures that no user data is ever stored by the VPN. When it comes to functioning as a streaming VPN, PIA also impresses. In our hands-on testing we found it was able to unblock Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and more. Connection speeds weren't class-leading but, peaking at around 510Mbps, it's faster than most domestic connections.