Score! Private Internet Access' rock-solid online privacy is now 82% off

Private Internet Access' rock-solid online privacy
Plus, get two free months with your plan
Private Internet Access (PIA) is one of the best VPNs we've tested, especially when it comes to value.
Private Internet Access
PIA: 2-year plan + 2 months FREE | $2.19/mo | Save 82%
Private Internet Access has long been a favorite of those who take pride in their privacy, and right now it's even cheaper than usual. Sign up to the 2-year plan and you'll get an extra 2 months thrown in for free, which works out at just $2.19 a month. You'll also get a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you commit.
With excellent support for torrenting, highly configurable apps and a stellar history of keeping its users safe, PIA is more than just a cheap VPN. The provider boasts a huge network of 10,000+ servers worldwide, and even operates at least one US VPN server in every state.
Combine that with powerful apps that offer all the basics like a kill switch, AES-256 encryption and split tunneling, as well as advanced features like port forwarding and a command-line client, and you've got yourself a seriously potent provider.
It's also worth noting that PIA has passed a rigorous Deloitte audit of its no-logs policy, which ensures that no user data is ever stored by the VPN. When it comes to functioning as a streaming VPN, PIA also impresses. In our hands-on testing we found it was able to unblock Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and more. Connection speeds weren't class-leading but, peaking at around 510Mbps, it's faster than most domestic connections.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.