Proton VPN's Black Friday deal drops to an all-time low price

If you're looking for the best Black Friday VPN deals, now is the time to protect your privacy online with one of the best VPNs. ProtonVPN is currently offering 70% off in this Black Friday deal, which works out at $2.99 per month on a 2-year plan – that's cheaper than it has ever been.

Swiss-based security company Proton is a well-known name in the security industry, known for its end-to-end encrypted email service Proton Mail. So if you're looking for a privacy focused VPN, Proton is a great choice.

As well as its VPN, Proton has Black Friday offers on a range of other products. Proton Mail Plus is 60% off, at $1.99 per month for 12 months. Proton Drive Plus is 50% off, at $1.99 per month for 12 months. Proton Pass Family is 50% off, at $3.49 per month for 12 months. Finally, if you want everything Proton has to offer, Proton Unlimited is 50% off, at $6.49 per month for 12 months. More on this deal below.

Proton Proton VPN: at go.getproton.me Proton VPN | 2 years | $2.99 per month

Save 70%: Proton VPN offers excellent privacy and advanced levels of encryption. You can secure up to 10 devices on one subscription and gain access to over 8,000 servers across 112 countries. It's also excellent for streaming and includes ad and malware blockers as standard. Until Monday 2 December, Proton VPN is offering its cheapest ever price, equivalent to $2.99 per month on a 2-year plan. There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can see if Proton VPN is right for you.

What you get

This deal from Proton VPN makes it cheaper than some of its competitors. The big news is that Proton VPN is now cheaper per month than both NordVPN and ExpressVPN, when selecting a 2-year policy premium. NordVPN Plus is $3.89 per month, whilst ExpressVPN is $5.32 per month. However, both these providers give you an additional 3 months on top for free. Surfshark still tops the chart for best cheap VPN, coming in at $1.99 per month for a 2-year plan and additional four months free. All these providers also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Proton VPN includes a number of great features to help protect your privacy online. It offers high levels of privacy and encryption, enabling you to use the internet with peace of mind knowing your data is protected. Proton owns and operates all of its 8,200+ servers, meaning no third parties have access to your data. These servers are spread across 122 countries, with a particular focus on Africa – something often overlooked with other VPN providers.

Speeds are very impressive, with connections of over 950 Mbps seen in our testing, which puts it up there with the fastest VPNs. You can connect up to 10 devices on one subscription, meaning all your devices can be protected in the household and on the go. Plans also include ad-blockers and malware protection for added device security.

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

Proton is committed to internet freedom and because of its Switzerland HQ, it benefits from strong data protection laws. Proton VPN does not collect information such as IP addresses or browsing data and has passed independent audits examining this claim.

For those already experienced with Proton, its VPN fits nicely into the Proton ecosystem for use with Proton Mail, Proton Calendar, Proton Drive, and Proton Pass. Proton also offers one of the best free VPNs, although with a reduced number of features.

Although it's becoming harder and harder to pull Proton VPN up on its shortcomings, it does have some downsides, mainly in its support system. Support articles on its website are not the easiest to find, and its live chat is not available 24/7. For the full picture, read our comprehensive Proton VPN review.

The short answer

Proton VPN is a great VPN offering a wide variety of excellent features and high levels of privacy for all your devices. It is 70% off until Monday 2 December. The 2-year plan costs $71.76 upfront, which equates to $2.99 per month over the 2 years. If you'd prefer a lower upfront cost, the 1-year plan is $59.88, but works out at a more expensive monthly cost of $4.99. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can see if Proton VPN is right for you risk free.