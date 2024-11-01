NordVPN goes big with its Black Friday deal – get a huge 74% off

'Tis the season to save shedloads of cash on staying private online! Well, that's what NordVPN appears to think, anyway. As if sitting pretty at the top of our best VPN rankings wasn't enough, the biggest name in personal privacy has launched an early Black Friday VPN deal – and it's a good one.

In short, the 2-year plan has dropped to $2.99 per month (equating to about $80 all-in), and this also includes 3 months free. This is the first time I've seen NordVPN drop below $3 per month since last Black Friday, and I don't expect to see it return any time soon after this, either.

This NordVPN deal will be available up until the end of November, but there's no word that it'll last long after Black Friday itself. If you're in need of a quality VPN, you won't find the best cheaper than this. More info below.

NordVPN's Black Friday VPN deal in detail

NordVPN Basic: 2 years + 3 months free | $2.99 per month

Save 74%: NordVPN has been our #1 choice of VPN for some time now, thanks to its excellent privacy features, great speeds, and reliable streaming performance. This deal equals the best price I've ever seen for the 2-year plan, and will set you back $2.99 per month (paid upfront at $80.73). There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can make sure it's right for you before you commit.

Why should you go for this NordVPN deal?

As arguably the best-known VPN provider on the market, NordVPN has a hefty reputation to live up to. Thankfully it delivers, and is widely regarded as one of the most secure VPN providers on the market.

What's more, from my four-and-a-half years covering VPNs for Tom's Guide, I've never seen NordVPN's price go any lower than this. Before this deal went live, it was $3.09 per month, and I've seen it fluctuate up to around $3.50 per month.

Essentially, that means this is as cheap as Nord's ever going to get.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

In my NordVPN review, it proved to be one of the fastest VPNs out of all the provider we tested, and its Netflix unblocking power is second to none. Expert features like Meshnet and Double VPN will appeal to experts, but beginners can still get going in a single click.

It's worth mentioning that some providers like ExpressVPN and Surfshark are simpler to use, and if you're looking for a VPN for beginners, they might be worth considering.

Besides that, however, this NordVPN deal is a seriously good bargain, and offers huge value on one of the best bits of privacy kit available right now.