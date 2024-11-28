ExpressVPN has launched its first-ever Black Friday deal – and it's good

ExpressVPN has never been cheap – in fact, it has historically been one of the most expensive VPN providers. While there is a certain allure to something that's "reassuringly expensive," bagging a bargain can often be a little more tempting.

This Black Friday VPN deal from ExpressVPN is trying stimulate your bargain-hunting Pavlovian response. How? Well, for once it's actually offering one.

In true ExpressVPN style, this is far from the cheapest VPN deal on offer this year. However, it's actually very good value if you'll use the huge amount of features and extra tools that come bundled alongside the VPN – which performed very well in my ExpressVPN review.

The best value comes with the 2-year plan, which costs $4.99 per month, including 6 extra months added on. That works out at about $149 for 30 months of cover, and includes ExpressVPN itself – one of the best VPNs we've reviewed – a password manager, a personal data removal tool, malware blocking, and even ID Theft Insurance.

It's a complete package, and works out a lot cheaper than similar plans from the likes of NordVPN and Surfshark. However, it's only worth it if you'll actually use everything on offer. More details below.

ExpressVPN's Black Friday VPN deal in detail

ExpressVPN: 2 years + 6 months free | $4.99 per month

Save 61%: ExpressVPN doesn't split its products up into separate plans – you get everything all in one. You get the VPN, a password manager, malware blocking, notifications if your data is used fraudulently online, $1M of ID theft insurance, data broker removal, and even a credit scanner. It makes everything very easy to use, and is great for beginners. That all costs $4.99 per month ($149 all-in), and you get a 30-day money-back guarantee to make sure it's right for you.

Why should you go for this ExpressVPN deal?

If you're looking for a comprehensive privacy package that protects a wide range of your online life, this deal from ExpressVPN offers much better value compared to similar plans from NordVPN and Surfshark.

It's the perfect choice for people just starting out on their journey to reclaiming their privacy – the password manager is free forever, and the software is super simple to use across the board. Essentially, if you want a fuss-free way of staying safer online, it's a great choice.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

If you're just looking for a VPN and you're not interested in the bells and whistles ExpressVPN throws in, it could be worth checking out NordVPN's Black Friday deals, or even Surfshark's Black Friday deals. These providers either allow you to pick and choose which extra features you pay for, or don't offer a huge amount of extras in general.

For pure bargain value, these may be a better pick – but the comprehensiveness of ExpressVPN's package is very hard to argue against.