Google March Android Security Update fixes two high severity vulnerabilities — update now

The March 2025 release of the Android Security Bulletin not only addresses 44 total vulnerabilities — it also patches two active high-severity vulnerabilities that have come under exploitation in the wild. According to Google, CVE-2024-43093 and CVE-2024-50302 have both come under “limited, targeted exploitation” and in response, the company has released two security patch levels.

The two security patch levels are 2025-03-01 and 2025-03-05 which are intended to give flexibility and to quickly address a portion of similar vulnerabilities across all Android devices.

The two high-severity vulnerabilities are both privilege escalation flaws; CVE-2024-43092 is a privilege escalation flaw in the Framework component that could allow unauthorized access in directories or subdirectories, while CVE-2024-50302 is a privilege escalation flaw in the HID USB component of the Linux kernel that could leak to uninitialized kernel memory to a local attacker through specially crafted HID reports.

The first vulnerability, CVE-2024-43092, has been previously flagged by Google as being actively exploited in a November 2024 advisory; however, there are no details as to why the alert was issued for a second time.

The second vulnerability, CVE-2024-50302, is one of three that was used in a zero-day exploit in December 2024 to break into a Serbian youth activist's Android phone. This exploit levied three other vulnerabilities (in this case, CVE-2024-53104, CVE-2024-53197, CVE-2024-50302) to gain elevated privileges and deploy Android spyware dubbed NoviSpy.

These three vulnerabilities reside in the Linux kernel and were patched last year, with CVE-2024-53104 being addressed by Google in the Android Security update last month.

