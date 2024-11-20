The 15-inch M3 MacBook Air hits all-time low ahead of Black Friday — how is it this cheap!?

Black Friday deals keep pouring in, and some seem a tad too good to be true. Case and point: Apple's 15-inch M3 MacBook Air has dropped $300, and don't worry, it's very much the truth.



Right now, the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is just $999 on Amazon, but make sure to tick the $109 off coupon before heading to checkout. It's everything we love about the 13-inch Air but with a dazzling 15-inch display, making the best big-screen MacBook you can get.

Apple M3 MacBook Air 15": was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon Apple's latest MacBook Air, powered by M3 silicon, is a force to be reckoned with, and now it comes packed with a beautiful 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864). What else can you expect? Fantastic performance from its M3 chip, class-leading battery life at just over 15 hours, along with a 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Oh, and a $300 discount thanks to this deal.

As you can tell from our M3 MacBook Air 15-inch review, we're big fans of this big-screen MacBook. Our reviewer, Mark Spoonauer, says it all: "The fact that it's hard to find something wrong with the MacBook Air 15-inch M3 tells you a lot about Apple's mid-range laptop. You get very strong performance from the M3 chip paired with super long battery life, a great display, and a sturdy, lightweight design."

That 15.3-inch (2,880 x 1,864 resolution) offers dazzling visuals, punchy colors, and plenty of brightness, with 503 nits of brightness and 77.5% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Needless to say, it great for both work and play, with the latter meaning watching the latest Netflix shows and playing games like Death Stranding.

Then there's the ability to connect up to two external display, which is fantastic to (finally) see on a MacBook Air. It may only have two Thunderbolt / USB-C ports, but that's nothing a handy USB-C hub can't fix. Along with Wi-Fi 6E support and a Neural Engine for Apple Intelligence tasks, there's a lot to like about this 15-inch laptop.

Overall, the changes are small but make a significant impact. While there is no significant redesign, the spec bump to M3 gives you up to 20% faster performance in key tasks and graphics, while also improving the battery life to over 15 hours on one charge.

We've already seen one amazing 13-inch M3 MacBook Air deal (still available), but this one might trump it if you're after a magnificent 15-inch display — it's the cheapest we've seen it, after all.