This stunning OLED laptop just crashed to $499 at Best Buy — $300 off

Presidents' Day sales are getting serious, and this is one of the best laptop deals I've seen so far this month. If you want an affordable laptop with a gorgeous display, this one is for you.

Right now the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED laptop (i5/512GB) is $499.99 at Best Buy. That's $300 off and one of the lowest prices you'll find for a laptop with an OLED display. This is a Presidents' Day laptop sale not to be missed.

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Laptop: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Asus ZenBook 14X is a mainstream laptop sporting a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a Core i5-13500H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's on sale for just $499, which is one of the least-expensive 14-inch OLED laptops I've seen. It makes our best budget laptops list as the best cheap laptop with an OLED display.

Price check: $849 @ Walmart

After putting this device to the test in our Asus Zenbook 14X OLED review, it made out list of the best budget laptops on the market. We noted that it doesn't outperform the competition in terms of specs, but it does have a stunning display. That makes it great for creatives, movie watchers and anybody who wants an affordable laptop with the best possible color and contrast.

This configuration of the Zenbook 14X comes with a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. My colleague Dave Meikleham is an aficionado for top-notch displays, and he reported vibrant, accurate colors with excellent uniformity across the whole screen. He even said this laptop’s screen is so good that he's stopped using his 77-inch OLED TV.

As for the internals, it has a Core i5-13500H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. These aren't mind-blowing specs, but make this a capable laptop for everyday work. We got 8 hours, 24 minutes of life out of our unit in our battery life tests. Combine this with a fantastic keyboard, responsive touchpad and a good array of ports, and you have a very solid laptop at a great price.

Make sure to grab this deal before it disappears.