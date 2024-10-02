Huge laptop sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 15 deals I'd get with up to $600 off
Upgrade your setup with these awesome laptop sales
Prime Day is on the way. But if you want a new laptop now, there's no harm in shopping early. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are holding some epic sales right now on Chromebooks, MacBooks and Windows laptops.
I'm a digital artist in my free time, so I am seriously tempted to get the Asus ProArt PX13 for $1,449 at Best Buy ($250 off). Its spectacular OLED touch display, speedy processor and 4050 graphics card almost have me drooling.
If you want something more affordable, the 13-inch MacBook Air (M1/256GB) is on sale for $649 at Walmart. It's an older model, but this is one of the cheapest Macbook deals I've ever seen.
Check out the best laptop deals from across the web below. Plus, see the Amazon deals I'd get on e-scooters and e-bikes.
Best sales now
HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $213 @ Amazon
The HP Chromebook 14 has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.
Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $499 now $329 @ Best Buy
The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $329 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a gaming powerhouse, this laptop should easily handle everyday browsing and streaming.
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $549 now $329 @ Best Buy
This Lenovo laptop is a great choice for a lot of people. With an i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage and a touch screen that can be flipped into tablet mode, it's incredibly versatile. It's not going to be a workhorse PC, but if you largely check emails, stream Netflix shows and write documents, this will do it all.
HP 15.6" Laptop: was $599 now $349 @ Walmart
You'll love this HP machine if you're looking for a no-frills laptop for essential work and the occasional Netflix stream. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
ASUS Chromebook Flip C433: was $479 now $368 @ Amazon
Asus' 2-in-1 Chromebooks are favorites, and this one should enable some pretty great productivity. Equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 64GB hard drive, this Chromebook deal makes it easier to level up your purchase. Of course, it packs a touchscreen for optimal Android app usage.
Acer Chromebook Spin 714: was $699 now $529 @ Best Buy
This Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is on sale for $170 off at Best Buy. It sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This 2-in-1 can switch to tablet mode, and it offers long battery life and good performance.
15.6” HP Victus: was $979 now $599 @ Walmart
Save $380 on this already budget-friendly gaming laptop, and you'll be set to play entry-level games with ease. It has an AMD Ryzen 5-8645HS CPU, 8GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM and 512GB of SSD storage. You also get a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.
ASUS TUF F15: was $749 now $649 @ Walmart
A mid-range gaming option with an RTX 3050, this ASUS model has a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display and a futuristic design with easy-to-identify WASD keys. It also has 512GB of SSD space and 8GB of RAM.
MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop: was $944 now $768 @ Amazon
The HP Pavilion 15 laptop is an excellent machine for working and doing everyday tasks. It packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also great for watching videos and streaming thanks to its Full HD IPS micro-edge display. Plus, it sports a solid eight hours of battery life and can be charged to 50% within just 45 minutes.
16” HP Omen: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy
If you're shopping for an Intel-based gaming laptop, the HP Omen is a great pick. For just $999, you'll get one month free of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a large 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a high 165Hz refresh rate. Inside, it's packing an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and a whopping 1TB of storage space.
ASUS ROG Strix G16: was $1,399 now $1,274 @ Amazon
This ASUS laptop is colorful thanks to its lighting, but it's all business with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. It uses bespoke cooling for sustained performance over long gaming sessions and comes with 90 days of Xbox Game Pass. You also get a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon
Lowest price! In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said this laptop delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). This base MacBook Pro model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy | $1,499 @ B&H
Asus ProArt PX13 Touch Screen Laptop: was $1,699 now $1,449 @ Best Buy
Our Asus ProArt PX13 review called this "a creator’s dream machine." Its gorgeous 13-inch OLED touch display, comfortable keyboard, and flexible design make it a perfect tool for artists. However, note that the display only has a 60Hz refresh rate. This model comes configured with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, 32GB RAM, RTX 4050 graphics and a 1TB SSD.
Dell XPS 14: was $2,099 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
The latest member of the XPS family is on sale. In our Dell XPS 14 hands-on review, we said it features a gorgeous display, minimalist design, and enough power for everyday work and mid-range gaming. The config on sale packs a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core Ultra 7 155H, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
