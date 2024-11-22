Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal: Save $300 on the powerful Snapdragon Elite X powered laptop

As we get closer to Black Friday , anyone waiting for a deal on a new laptop should sit up and take a look at the prices in Dell's PC sale.

Right now the Dell XPS 13 (Snapdragon X Elite) is just $899 at Dell, which is 26% off the usual $1,199 asking price. The powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor makes the XPS 13 one of the best laptops available right now.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Dell This is the lowest price we've seen for one of the best laptops (excluding gaming laptops that feature dedicated GPUs). This laptop features MacBook-like battery life and runs the Snapdragon X chipset. Beyond 20 hours of batteries, this is a powerful notebook that can handle your daily tasks and even some lighter games. This is a steal of a price.

With Black Friday looming, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 2024 edition of the XPS 13 laptop with this deal bringing it well under $1,000.

As you'll see in our Dell XPS 13 (Snapdragon) review, the 2024 iteration is "arguably the best XPS 13 ever released." The XPS is usually one of the best Windows laptops on the market every time a new model comes out which is no small feat.

What you get with the Snapdragon X Elite configuration is an impressive laptop that features 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and a 1080p display. The laptop has exceptional battery life lasting 20 hours in our testing with impressive performance. Usually you don't get both together but thanks to the Snapdragon X Elite chip, which was designed with efficiency in mind, you do.

Need a laptop for under $1,000 but still want to test out Copilot+ and its AI capabilities? Then this deal is perfect for you.