GTA VI preloads are now live — here are the best NBN plans to help make the 212GB download seamless

GTA fans, your big week is here. After 13-something years since the last instalment, Grand Theft Auto VI preloads have arrived ahead of the official release date next Thursday, November 19.

Likely to be one of the biggest video game releases in recent history, it'll arrive in the Southern Hemisphere hours before the rest of the world, so it's an ideal time to get your preload process sorted (if you haven't done so already). Not to be a Debbie downer on this momentous occasion, but before you consider starting your preload, you might want to check your NBN plan.

Rockstar clued us in to expect a big download — 212GB to be exact — and there's only so much you can feasibly do on any internet plan, let alone a fast one, when an enormous download like that is underway.

According to the ACCC, gamers on NBN plans with 100Mbps download speeds will likely experience a 4-hour and 42-minute wait for GTA VI to finish downloading. If you're on NBN 50 or slower, that wait could increase to anywhere between 9 and 19 hours. If you're on a faster NBN plan — say anywhere from 500Mbps and above — you'll experience a much quicker download time, with most high-speed plans averaging less than an hour.

If you're looking for a reasonable NBN plan recommendation that'll actually speed up the GTA VI download process AND give you enough bandwidth for other activities at the same time, you've come to the right place.

I've selected three of the best Black Friday NBN deals from top-rated providers below that'll help you get in your custom car faster. From NBN 500 to NBN 2000 plans, you're guaranteed to unlock turbofast speeds — for your internet plan and your GTA driving skills.

Best NBN plans for GTA VI

Exetel | NBN 500 | AU$80p/m Exetel's One plan (a.k.a. its only plan) advertises massive speeds of 500Mbps download and 40Mbps upload during typical evening hours. If you're a heavy internet user, gamer or streamer, Exetel's plan should offer plenty of download bandwidth and no interruptions. Typically, introductory offers are the factor that prompts us to recommend one NBN plan over another. But the low ongoing rate undercuts most NBN 100 plans by five times the speed, and still comes in at a total yearly cost under AU$1,000. Total minimum cost: AU$80 | Total yearly cost: AU$960

Amaysim | NBN 1000 | AU$70p/m (for 6 months, then AU$110p/m) Right now, Amaysim's NBN 1000 plan is the cheapest for the first 6 months, discounted to AU$70p/m, before the price increases to AU$110p/m. Amaysim advertises download speeds of 820Mbps during the busy evening hours, so you'll have plenty of bandwidth to play GTA VI while the rest of your household is online. Total minimum cost: AU$70 | Total cost for first year: AU$1,080 | Total yearly cost: AU$1,320

Superloop | NBN 2000 | AU$148p/m (for 6 months, then AU$168p/m) Hot off the press is Superloop's Hyperspeed plan, which advertises theoretical maximum potential speeds of 2,000/200Mbps on FTTP, or 2,000/100Mbps on HFC. Considering NBN 2000 plans average around AU$184.33p/m right now (based on our calculations using seven providers), this is a good deal shy of that, making it a great option if you want the absolute fastest speeds available. Total minimum cost: AU$148 | Total first year cost: AU$1,896 | Total yearly cost: AU$2,016

If you want a more detailed breakdown of how your NBN plan could impact your GTA VI preload, check out the comparisons in the table below. If you're looking for more NBN plan recommendations, you can check out our November NBN picks here.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Estimated GTA VI 212GB download times NBN speed Estimated download time 25Mbps 18 hours and 50 minutes 50Mbps 9 hours and 25 minutes 100Mbps 4 hours and 42 minutes 250Mbps 1 hour and 53 minutes 500Mbps 56 minutes and 32 seconds 750Mbps 37 minutes and 41 seconds 1,000Mbps 28 minutes and 16 seconds 2,000Mbps 14 minutes and 8 seconds

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