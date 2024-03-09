Amazing MacBook Air M3 deal takes price all the way down to $399

The new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops have only just arrived, and already we're seeing huge savings on the latest refresh to Apple's best laptops.

Right now, Best Buy is offering the latest MacBook Air M3 starting at $399 when you trade in an eligible MacBook with your purchase. How much you save depends on the age of whatever MacBook you're trading in, but you can get up to $1,200 off the full retail price when you trade in a MacBook Pro, up to $900 off for a MacBook Air, and up to $350 off for a standard MacBook.

Not only are these notebooks the most powerful MacBook Airs yet, they’re also the most affordable M3 MacBooks. The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 starts at $1,299, which is $200 more than the 13-inch model. For that premium, you're getting a larger display and more powerful speakers, so which option is right for you boils down to how much you value that extra real estate. Be sure to check out our round-up of the best MacBook deals for more ways to save on your favorite Apple laptops.

MacBook Air M3: Starting at $399 with qualifying trade-in @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M3 is perfect for anyone looking for a big-screen MacBook without the premium Pro price as well as those upgrading from an older MacBook. Right now if you trade in your last-gen MacBook (including Air and Pro models), you can snag Apple's latest MacBook at Best Buy for just $399. This promotion runs through the end of March.

The new MacBook Air brings three key upgrades over the M2 model: an upgrade to Apple's latest-and-greatest M3 chip, support for two external displays (with the laptop lid closed), and Wi-Fi 6E support. The entry-level configuration of both the 13-inch and 15-inch Air comes with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage.

Like its predecessors in the MacBook Air family, each laptop packs a vibrant and colorful display, an ultraportable design, stellar battery life and lightning-fast processing power. With the upgraded M3 chip, your gaming experience is dialed up to 11 with enhanced visual effects, while the revamped Neural Engine streamlines on-device AI operations.

After testing out both machines for our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review and MacBook Air 15-inch review, we're confident these laptops will inevitably secure spots on our best laptops and best MacBook lists.