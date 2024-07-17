The one Prime Day deal I’ve been waiting for has just dropped

Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to pick up items on your wishlist, and for me, the one gadget that’s been a permanent fixture of my shopping list for ages now is the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3, and it’s just been discounted in the sales event.

Right now, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is on sale for $56 at Amazon. That’s a 43% discount off its full retail price of $99, and one of the best Prime Day Bluetooth deals right now. It’s also the new lowest price ever for the super portable speaker.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was $99 now $56 @ Amazon

The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers we've tested for under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, pool parties and music festivals. This Prime Day discount is the lowest ever price we've seen it drop to, beating even last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The discounted price applies to all black, gray, pink and blue color options.

I’ve been eyeing up the Wonderboom 3 for several months now. I already own an Ultimate Ears Boom 2 and rate it highly, so a more compact version of the same excellent speaker is seriously appealing to me. Plus, the Wonderboom 3 just looks cool. The design is pretty funky, especially if you opt for the more vibrant color options like the blue and pink hue, and I love the oversized volume control buttons.

I haven’t been able to test out the Wonderboom 3, but I’ve heard good things from trusted colleagues. In our Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 review, we awarded the device an Editor’s Choice seal of approval and praised its “impressive sound quality” alongside noting its 14-hour battery life and rugged design (it’s rated IP67 waterproof).

It also packs a full 360-degree speaker, which is an upgrade on the Tribit StormBox Micro 2 that I currently take with me on trips. And I’m even debating buying two, as you can pair them together for a full stereo effort. However, this might not be needed for my purposes, as I primarily use my portable speakers when staying in a hotel room or camping at a music festival.

The only real drawback of the Wonderboom 3 appears to be its micro-USB charging port, which is less than ideal in 2024. The lack of USB-C makes the speaker feel a bit outdated. Of course, this was fixed on the latest Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4, but while this latest model is on sale for Prime Day ( it’s currently $70 down from $99 ) it's not quite an impulse buy even at a 20% discounted price.

This saving on the Wonderboom 3 is just one of the many awesome Prime Day deals available today. In fact, there are more discounts than you could ever hope to sort through. That’s why we’re doing the hard work for you and curating the best deals in our Prime Day live blog.