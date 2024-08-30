Labor Day Sonos deals — big savings on the Sonos Ace, Arc soundbar and more

Sonos is one of the biggest names in speakers and, now headphones. Whether it's a Bluetooth speaker, soundbar or subwoofer, Sonos offers fantastic products with spectacular sound and clarity — which makes keeping an eye out for deals like this weekend's Labor Day sale important.

For instance you can save $50 on a pair of Sonos Ace headphones at one of the lowest prices since their recently release. There are a string of discounts available on other Sonos products, including the Sonos Move 2, one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy.

The sale includes some of the best Sonos speakers that we've tested including the Editors' Choice Sonos Era 100. We've combe through this Sonos Labor Day sale, and we're highlighting our top picks below.