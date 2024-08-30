Labor Day Sonos deals — big savings on the Sonos Ace, Arc soundbar and more
Sono's new headphones are at their lowest price ever
Sonos is one of the biggest names in speakers and, now headphones. Whether it's a Bluetooth speaker, soundbar or subwoofer, Sonos offers fantastic products with spectacular sound and clarity — which makes keeping an eye out for deals like this weekend's Labor Day sale important.
For instance you can save $50 on a pair of Sonos Ace headphones at one of the lowest prices since their recently release. There are a string of discounts available on other Sonos products, including the Sonos Move 2, one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy.
The sale includes some of the best Sonos speakers that we've tested including the Editors' Choice Sonos Era 100. We've combe through this Sonos Labor Day sale, and we're highlighting our top picks below.
Sonos Ace: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
The Sonos Ace are the company's first foray into headphones and immediately introduced a top-of-the-line addition to the world of high-end headphones. In our Sonos Ace review, we said, "the combination of great build and style, great audio quality with spatial audio support, I'm finding it difficult to desire any other over-ear headphones right now." It's available in black or white.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy | $399 @ Sonos
Sonos Move 2: was $449 now $359 @ Amazon
The next-gen Sonos Move 2 packs some serious upgrades with a battery life boost to 24 hours for all-day listening on the move (up from 10 hours on the original Move) as well as simultaneous Bluetooth and Wi-Fi pairing, and built-in voice controls. It looks identical to the original Move except that it's also available in an olive colorway. This is the best deal we've seen on this speaker so far.
Price check: $359 @ Best Buy | $359 @ Sonos
Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $143 @ Amazon
This compact speaker offers 10 hours of listening time and Trueplay technology, which adjusts its audio based on its surroundings. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, which makes it the perfect companion for your summer travels. In our Sonos Roam 2 review, we said that the speaker packs impressive sound for its size.
Price check: $143 @ Best Buy| $143 @ Sonos
Sonos Arc Soundbar: was $899 now $719 @ Amazon
The Sonos Arc is a premium soundbar in every sense. With precise tuning software and Dolby Atmos, it's the best soundbar for Sonos fans. In our Sonos Arc review we said that you won't find a more satisfying soundbar with its sleek look and big sound.
Price check: $719 @ Best Buy| $719 @ Sonos
Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a compact Dolby Atmos soundbar that packs a serious punch. The refreshed soundbar adds tweaked profiles, audio profiles, HDMI eARC supporta and an upgraded CPU. In our Sonos Beam 2 (Gen 2) review we said that the Beam is everything you could want from a soundbar, especially for urban dwellers.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy| $399 @ Sonos
Sonos Sub Mini: was $429 now $343 @ Amazon
The Sonos Sub Mini is a small but mighty wireless subwoofer that seamlessly integrates into your Sonos setups. In our Sub Mini review we concluded despite the price, the subwoofer "feels like a worthwhile investment" with its fuss-free integration and seamless control.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy| $399 @ Sonos
