My favorite travel speaker is less than $50 thanks to this fantastic Prime Day deal

Amazon's October Prime Day deals are here, and if you're looking for a rugged speaker to take on your next camping trip, this deal on the Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 could be for you.

The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 is currently just $47 at Amazon , which is a massive 40% off and a fantastic deal given this is one of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers available.

Tribit Stormbox Micro 2: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The Stormbox Micro 2 is IP67 rated, so tough enough to stand up to the great outdoors. It boasts a 12 hour battery life in a tiny package, weighing just 16 ounces, and comes with a rubber strap to attach it to pretty much anything. In our Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 review, we loved the durable construction and fantastic sound quality, especially for the price. This is the ideal speaker for your next hike, camping trip or winter vacation.

A speaker that offers dazzling clarity and rugged convenience for less than $50 is hard to come by, but this little speaker is ideal for those looking for on-the-go listening. Even if you aren't the outdoorsy type, the IP76 waterproofing means that you don't need to worry about water damage in the shower or accidental splashes in the kitchen.

There are a few drawbacks, though. In our Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 review, we found that the bass could sometimes be drowned out by heavy rain or gusty winds, and there were instances where the small size naturally held the speaker back from having the best performance — in large open areas for instance. Nevertheless, thanks to its super useful strap for attaching to pretty much anything, and it's already affordable price tag even without this deal, the Stormbox Micro 2 is nevertheless one of the best outdoor speakers in my eyes, and especially so with this huge price slash.

