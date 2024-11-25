Sonos Ace noise canceling headphones just plummeted to lowest price ever in Amazon Black Friday deal

Sonos' noise canceling headphones were a long time coming. After months and months of rumors and whispers, they finally launched — and what a stunning pair of headphones we got in the Sonos Ace.

Now you can grab a pair for a whole lot less than full price. The Sonos Ace are now just $349 at Amazon thanks to the Black Friday sales. That's $100 off full price, making for their lowest price ever.

Sonos Ace: was $449 now $349 at Amazon The Sonos Ace are a spectacular noise-canceling option, packed with premium features. We loved them in our Sonos Ace review, especially their excellent sound and intuitive control options. I enjoy their soundstage most of all though, and their Spatial Audio tuning is some of the best you'll find in a pair of headphones period. This $100 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever.

As a pair of noise-canceling headphones, the Sonos Ace are a triumph. Thanks to Sonos' experience making some of the best soundbars and best smart speakers, the firm managed to make a pair of the best noise-canceling headphones. The noise canceling, for one, is excellent, blocking out the noise of loud bus journeys and train trips for a more relaxing commute. The sound is deep and bassy as you might expect from a Sonos device, and they're super comfortable thanks to their light weight and soft, pliable foam.

It's the soundstage that wows though. Sonos has managed to make a pair of closed-back headphones sound more airy than the competition, with a spacious listening experience. That's before you've even listened to anything with Spatial Audio accreditation — and when you do, you're in for a treat.

They are by far and away the best headphones I've used for Spatial Audio. They outperform the previous champions, the AirPods Max, and do it with style. Listening to the likes of Metallica's Lux Aeterna lets you place James, Lars, Kirk and Jason in the mix perfectly, as the music surrounds you.

It makes them great for movies as well, and you can connect them up to a Sonos soundbar so that you can watch Dolby Atmos movies without disturbing the rest of the house in the early hours of the morning.

Battery life is solid at 30 hours as well, and the carry case you get in the box is top-notch. There might not be quite as much interplay between other Sonos devices as we might like, but they're still a great option if you're after some flexible headphones.

This isn't the only headphone deal to be had this Black Friday. Check out the Best Black Friday headphones deals live blog, where I'm tracking all the best audio deals as they go live.