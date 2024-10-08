I review Bluetooth speakers for a living — save up to almost $100 on my top picks with these Prime Day deals

I’m always looking for the best Prime Day deals . I’ve got my eye on so many products and have waited so long, so excuse my excitement when I found some of the best Bluetooth speakers I’ve personally tested, reviewed, or used on sale starting at just $55.

If you need a pumping party speaker that could drown out an avalanche, you’ll want to check out the JBL Xtreme 4 speaker. I still think about this speaker daily. The whomping bass, the volume, the power — I need this speaker back in my life. Great news for me that it's down by almost $100 in this Walmart sale then!

Here's my top Bluetooth speaker deal picks right now.

Best speaker deals

Tribit StormBox 2 was $72 now $55 @ Amazon

The StormBox 2 is one of the best cheap speakers I’ve ever used. While the sound isn’t as nuanced as pricier speakers, this is a force to be reckoned with at only $55. The speaker’s IPX7 durability rating means it’s almost completely waterproof so is perfect for soundtracking pool parties. Or, in the fall and winter, hot tub parties. The easy-to-use Tribit app helps you customize your EQ settings and you can set up party mode with two Tribit speakers for a surround-sound experience.

JBL Flip 6 was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The best all-rounder speaker for casual listening, the JBL Flip 6 is a speaker I personally own. This speaker is so easy to use and you can customize the EQ in the JBL app. I love slipping this speaker into my backpack and taking it on day trips with me. It’s small enough that you won’t even notice it in your bag and the battery life is 12 hours, meaning it’ll last you the whole day out. Don’t doubt its power because of how compact it is. The Flip 6 is a loud little thing when pumped up to full volume.

Fender x Teufel Rockster Go was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

I tested this speaker last week, and I’m actually listening to it right now. I wasn’t expecting to see the Fender x Teufel speaker range on Prime Day deals this month because this speaker has only just come out. Well, you should buy it for the aesthetic and keep it for the sound quality. The bass is layered and melodic and the midrange is warm in almost every genre. If you’ve got a penchant for traveling, the battery life is amazing at 28 hours on eco mode, making it a great option for weekend trips.

JBL Xtreme 4 was $379 now $282 @ Walmart

With Auracast, you can link up your Xtreme 4 with another JBL device. The Xtreme 4 is already mind-blowingly loud, so I can only imagine what two of the Xtreme 4s would sound like. The JBL Xtreme 4 could be the party speaker with this setting. If I could only buy one of these speakers, I’d buy the Xtreme 4. I absolutely fell in love with this epic device while testing — I didn’t want to take it back to the office. There are premium features included in your $282 like customizable EQ with the JBL app and the 460 feet range is phenomenal. This could be the essential party and outdoor speaker with the gorpcore aesthetic to match.