Wow! Amazon has a huge sale on AirPods — prices from $89
Apple's AirPods 2, AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 are all discounted
Apple products aren't always easy to find on sale. Luckily for you, I've found some excellent deals running on AirPods right now. They're some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, especially if you're connected to Apple's ecosystem.
Right now the AirPods (2nd Gen) are $89 at Amazon. They're $40 off and are the cheapest AirPods you can buy right now. Or, if you're looking for some premium wireless earbuds with top-notch ANC, the AirPods Pro 2 are $189 at Amazon. This deal is for the 2023 model with USB-C charging, and takes $60 off.
Meanwhile, the mid-range AirPods (3rd Gen) are $139 at Amazon. Rarely on sale, these AirPods are $30 off and their lowest price ever. There's no ANC, but they have well-balanced sound, adjustable EQ and longer battery life than the AirPods 2.
AirPods: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
These entry-level AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.
Price check: $89 @ Best Buy | $99 @ Walmart
Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon
Lowest price: The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case). This deal brings Apple's earbuds down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
Price check: $139 @ Target | $169 @ Walmart
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
Lowest price: The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.
Price check: $189 @ Best Buy | $249 @ B&H Photo
