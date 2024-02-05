Wow! Amazon has a huge sale on AirPods — prices from $89

Apple products aren't always easy to find on sale. Luckily for you, I've found some excellent deals running on AirPods right now. They're some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, especially if you're connected to Apple's ecosystem.

Right now the AirPods (2nd Gen) are $89 at Amazon. They're $40 off and are the cheapest AirPods you can buy right now. Or, if you're looking for some premium wireless earbuds with top-notch ANC, the AirPods Pro 2 are $189 at Amazon. This deal is for the 2023 model with USB-C charging, and takes $60 off.

Meanwhile, the mid-range AirPods (3rd Gen) are $139 at Amazon. Rarely on sale, these AirPods are $30 off and their lowest price ever. There's no ANC, but they have well-balanced sound, adjustable EQ and longer battery life than the AirPods 2.