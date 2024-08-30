Zuck wants MetaAI to be the most used AI assistant by the end of the year

We're well and truly deep in the AI age now, and approaching the inflexion point where more users are using AI than aren't.

That's led to a sort of "arms race" where various companies try to attract more and more users, therefore helping train their large language models to make them even better — and attract even more users.

While OpenAI has been dominant in the space thanks to its early lead, recently revealing ChatGPT has 200 million weekly active users, Meta appears to be getting closer. CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants MetaAI to be the "most used AI assistant" by the end of the year according to a report from The Information [Paywall].

Meta AI hits huge user numbers — and it's not done yet

According to the report, Meta has pushed its AI assistant to its 3 billion users since its debut, and it hit 400 million monthly users earlier this month.

That also translates to 40 million daily users — a relatively small number of those 3 billion, but still a huge number away from that in the wider AI space.

Some at the company have suggested the assistant is being pushed too hard on users, leading to customers trying it and not returning.

Much of the lack of retention was tied to the feature's prominence in the search bar, with users attempting to perform one task, directing them to MetaAI instead. Meta says it has fixed this problem and 10% of its users now actively use MetaAI features.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The playbook here is, you put the thing out there, you get feedback from the early adopters, you improve the quality of it and then you promote it,” Connor Hayes, Meta’s VP for GenAI told The Information. “I think we’re just before that stage at this point,” he added.