The Apple Watch 10 is only 2 weeks old — and its already on sale for Prime Day

Apple's September Glowtime event introduced the world to the Apple Watch 10, the latest version of its incredibly popular smartwatch. Less than a month later, not only can you buy the Watch 10, but it's already on sale for Prime Day.

Just over two weeks since it began shipping, the Apple Watch 10 is just $376 at Amazon, saving you $23 on the regular price. It's not a huge discount, but it's a surprise to see it on sale at all, so it's a great time to invest.

After testing it for several weeks, we think it's the best Apple Watch overall, even if the battery life remains unchanged for another year, quoted at 18 hours. It has a larger display, thinner body, and faster charging than the Apple Watch 9.

Plus, it ships with watchOS 11, which brings new features in tow, like the FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection, Training Load to help you work out effectively and recover better, and a new Vitals app to monitor your health.

Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $376 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 10 has only been out for a few weeks but you can already save $23 on this flagship smartwatch. It has a larger, brighter OLED display and a thinner, lighter case. Plus, there's improved noise suppression on phone calls, on-wrist translations, and the new sleep apnea detection feature. Like its predecessors, it only has 18 hours of battery, but it's still the top Apple Watch available right now.

It's also the first Apple Watch to launch after the company's legal tussle with Masimo which resulted in the blood oxygen sensor on the Series 9 and Ultra 2 to be disabled. That's also the case here, but with a twist.

Sleep apnea detection features often rely on blood oxygen saturation measurements to figure out how well you breathe overnight. But since Apple couldn't use that, they found a more creative way.

The Watch 10 uses data from the accelerometer and translates that into a measure of breathing disturbances, which in turn, can be used to suggest whether you might have sleep apnea.

Plus, the larger display is up to 40% brighter when viewed off-angle, and we found that made it easier to see in sunlight, even when taking a quick glance while cycling around the city.

But if you're looking to save a bit more, the best Apple Watch Prime Day deals drop the price of the Series 9, SE (2022) and Ultra 2, so you can pick up any of Apple's premium smartwatches for less. And for more discounts, we'll be regularly updating our Prime Day live blog throughout the two-day sales event.