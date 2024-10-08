The Apple Watch 10 is only 2 weeks old — and its already on sale for Prime Day
Save $23 right now on Apple's latest smartwatch
Apple's September Glowtime event introduced the world to the Apple Watch 10, the latest version of its incredibly popular smartwatch. Less than a month later, not only can you buy the Watch 10, but it's already on sale for Prime Day.
Just over two weeks since it began shipping, the Apple Watch 10 is just $376 at Amazon, saving you $23 on the regular price. It's not a huge discount, but it's a surprise to see it on sale at all, so it's a great time to invest.
After testing it for several weeks, we think it's the best Apple Watch overall, even if the battery life remains unchanged for another year, quoted at 18 hours. It has a larger display, thinner body, and faster charging than the Apple Watch 9.
Plus, it ships with watchOS 11, which brings new features in tow, like the FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection, Training Load to help you work out effectively and recover better, and a new Vitals app to monitor your health.
Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $376 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch 10 has only been out for a few weeks but you can already save $23 on this flagship smartwatch. It has a larger, brighter OLED display and a thinner, lighter case. Plus, there's improved noise suppression on phone calls, on-wrist translations, and the new sleep apnea detection feature. Like its predecessors, it only has 18 hours of battery, but it's still the top Apple Watch available right now.
It's also the first Apple Watch to launch after the company's legal tussle with Masimo which resulted in the blood oxygen sensor on the Series 9 and Ultra 2 to be disabled. That's also the case here, but with a twist.
Sleep apnea detection features often rely on blood oxygen saturation measurements to figure out how well you breathe overnight. But since Apple couldn't use that, they found a more creative way.
The Watch 10 uses data from the accelerometer and translates that into a measure of breathing disturbances, which in turn, can be used to suggest whether you might have sleep apnea.
Plus, the larger display is up to 40% brighter when viewed off-angle, and we found that made it easier to see in sunlight, even when taking a quick glance while cycling around the city.
But if you're looking to save a bit more, the best Apple Watch Prime Day deals drop the price of the Series 9, SE (2022) and Ultra 2, so you can pick up any of Apple's premium smartwatches for less. And for more discounts, we'll be regularly updating our Prime Day live blog throughout the two-day sales event.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
James is Tom's Guide's Fitness Editor, covering strength training workouts, cardio exercise, and accessible ways to improve your health and wellbeing.His interest in fitness started after being diagnosed with a chronic illness, and he began focusing on strengthening his core, taking regular walks around the city, and practicing meditation to manage the symptoms. He also invested in fitness trackers, home workout equipment, and yoga mats to find accessible ways to train without the gym.Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, James was the Fitness Editor at Fit&Well, where he covered beginner-friendly exercise routines, affordable ways to boost your wellbeing, and reviewed weights, rowing machines, and workout headphones.He believes that exercise should be something you enjoy doing, so appreciates the challenge of finding ways to incorporate it into everyday life through short muscle-building sessions, regular meditation, and early morning walks.