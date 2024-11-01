Don't wait — Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is $120 off in epic early Black Friday deal

The biggest and best Black Friday deals might still be to come, but the sales season has already officially started, and one of Samsung’s best smartwatches is reduced on Amazon right now.

You can get either the 43m or 47mm model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic 6 for under $300 right now, with both watches reduced by over 30%. The smaller watch is reduced from $399 to $276, while the 47mm watch is $289 down from $429.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 44mm: was $399 now $276 @ Amazon

The star feature on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is its rotating bezel, a much-loved design aspect of the Galaxy Watch line that isn’t available on the newer Watch 7 or Watch Ultra. It also has a bright AMOLED display and offers impressive health and fitness tracking. You can also get the larger 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in the sale for $289, a big discount on its $425 price.

There’s one feature on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic that really makes it stand out, even from Samsung’s newer smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, and that’s its rotating bezel.

This beloved feature of Samsung smartwatches makes for a more enjoyable and engaging way of interacting with the watch and navigating its menus, and gives it a smarter look that’s more reminiscent of a classic timepiece.

As you’d expect from a Galaxy watch, all the tech specs and other features on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are top notch. It has a bright AMOLED display, a wide array of health and fitness monitoring tools, and smart features to make your everyday life that little bit easier.

This is not the very cheapest price we’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in the sales this year — it has dropped as low as $265, so there might be slightly bigger discounts to come.

If you want to get your Black Friday shopping done and dusted now, however, this deal certainly offers great value on an excellent smartwatch. And if you, or someone you know, is in the market for an iPhone-friendly watch, the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals are a great place to start.