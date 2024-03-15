Massive Best Buy smartwatch sale — 5 deals I’d buy from Apple to Garmin

Apple Watch SE (2022): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6340296&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-se-2nd-generation-gps-40mm-starlight-aluminum-case-with-starlight-sport-band-s-m-starlight%2F6340296.p%3FskuId%3D6340296&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $249 now $199

The Apple Watch SE is already the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smartwatches,review-2156.html#section-the-best-value-smartwatch" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> best value smartwatch in 2024. Knock $50 off the price and you’re getting a ton of wrist-based smarts for the coinage. From our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-watch-se-2022" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> Apple Watch SE review , “it has all the features that matter most,” including a crisp, bright display, sleep and activity tracking, an onboard heart rate sensor, crash detection and access to a ginormous selection of apps."