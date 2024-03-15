Massive Best Buy smartwatch sale — 5 deals I’d buy from Apple to Garmin

Deals
By Dan Bracaglia
published

Spring into smartwatch savings

Apple Watch SE (2022) on a measuring mat
(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Future)

It’s time to save big on smartwatches. Best Buy has deep discounts on many of our favorite models, from the Apple Watch SE (2022) to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. With devices reduced in price by as much as 50%, these are the five deals I’d buy right now.

You could grab an Apple Watch Series 9 for $50 off. These models notably still have the SpO2 feature unlocked. The Samsung Galaxy 6 Watch is also reduced by $60, to $240. And the kid-friendly Fitbit Ace 3 is just $40.

Best Buy spring smartwatch deals 

Fitbit Ace 3: was $80 now $40

Fitbit Ace 3: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6453258&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ffitbit-ace-3-activity-tracker-for-kids-cosmic-blue%2F6453258.p%3FskuId%3D6453258&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $80 now $40
This easy-to-use wearable is the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-fitbit,review-3203.html#section-best-fitbit-for-kids" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best Fitbit for kids, with parental controls and built-in games that encourage movement. It also has bedtime reminders and is water resistant down to 50 meters, so, it should survive baths and splashes with no problem. Choose from a wide array of fun colors. 

View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 55:

Garmin Forerunner 55: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6466525&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgarmin-forerunner-55-gps-smartwatch-42mm-fiber-reinforced-polymer-black%2F6466525.p%3FskuId%3D6466525&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $200 now $160
The Forerunner 55 is the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-garmin-watch#section-best-garmin-for-beginners" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best Garmin watch for beginners and a particularly good fitness watch for folks who love to run. It boasts a bright, easy-to-read display, solid battery life and a healthy selection of health tech and training tools. 

View Deal
Apple Watch SE (2022):

Apple Watch SE (2022): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6340296&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-se-2nd-generation-gps-40mm-starlight-aluminum-case-with-starlight-sport-band-s-m-starlight%2F6340296.p%3FskuId%3D6340296&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $199
The Apple Watch SE is already the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smartwatches,review-2156.html#section-the-best-value-smartwatch" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best value smartwatch in 2024. Knock $50 off the price and you’re getting a ton of wrist-based smarts for the coinage. From our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-watch-se-2022" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Apple Watch SE review, “it has all the features that matter most,” including a crisp, bright display, sleep and activity tracking, an onboard heart rate sensor, crash detection and access to a ginormous selection of apps."

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $300 now $250

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6546704&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-watch6-aluminum-smartwatch-40mm-bt-graphite%2F6546704.p%3FskuId%3D6546704&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $300 now $250
The Galaxy Watch 6 is the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smartwatches,review-2156.html#section-the-best-android-smartwatch" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best smartwatch for Android users by a wide margin, with a solid selection of health and smart tech that rivals the pricier Apple Watch Series 9. Of course, it works best paired with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Like the Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch 6 users have access to a large selection of apps via the Google Play Store. 

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $349

Apple Watch Series 9: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6340275&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-series-9-gps-41mm-silver-aluminum-case-with-winter-blue-sport-loop-with-blood-oxygen-silver%2F6340275.p%3FskuId%3D6340275&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $349
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smartwatches,review-2156.html#section-the-best-smartwatch-overall" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best smartwatch for most people in 2024. It’s jam-packed with useful features, well-built, and a delight to interact with. Not only is it reduced by $50 at the moment, but unlike Series 9 models purchased through Apple directly, these still have the handy blood oxygen saturation feature unlocked. 

View Deal

Looking for more great deals on the latest tech gadgets? Amazon has a ton of Fitbits marked down. Garmin also has discounts on fitness-focused wearables, and Samsung Galaxy smartphones are up to 50% off. 

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Smart Watches
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 138 deals
Filters
Arrow
Fitbit Charge 6
(Black)
1
Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness...
Amazon
$159.95
View Deal
Fitbit Inspire 3
Our Review
2
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &...
Walmart
View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
3
Garmin | Forerunner 265 Watch...
Jenson USA
View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6
4
Fitbit Charge 6 - Coral |...
Verizon Wireless
View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6
5
Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6
(Silver)
6
Fitbit Charge 6 - Porcelain /...
Target
View Deal
Fitbit Sense 2
7
Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced...
Adorama US
View Deal
Fitbit Sense 2
8
Fitbit - Sense 2 Advanced...
Best Buy
View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
9
Forerunner® 265 Black Bezel...
Garmin
View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
10
Garmin Forerunner 265 Watch
Backcountry.com
View Deal
Load more deals