Hurry! Apple Watch SE just hit its lowest price ever at Amazon — just $169 for Black Friday

The Apple Watch SE has always been the smart choice for first-time Apple Watch buyers or those who want core features without the premium price tag. And with this current Black Friday discount, it's even more compelling.

Right now the Apple Watch SE is just $169 on Amazon, which is $80 off and the lowest price ever for this smartwatch. I would act fast, though, as multiple colors are starting to sell out.

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): was $249 now $169 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE 2nd gen is a solid smartwatch for those looking to track their fitness and health, as well as stay connected with calls, texts and notifications. There's also safety features built in like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection and Crash Detection. And the design is water resistant to 50m. You don't get an always-on display, but overall this is a great deal.

As you'll see in our Apple Watch SE 2nd gen review, this is one of the best smartwatches on the market and hits a sweet spot that's hard to ignore — it brings the most useful Apple Watch features at a price that makes sense. Sure, it's iPhone-only, but for Apple users, this watch delivers exceptional value, especially compared to the Series 10's premium pricing.

What I particularly appreciate about the SE is how it doesn't feel like a compromise. The design is just as sleek as its pricier siblings, and you get two size options (40mm or 44mm) to suit different wrists. And for those who want to make calls and stream music without carrying their phone, there's an LTE version available that connects directly to cellular networks.

When it comes to features, the SE nails the essentials. It has some of the best Apple Watch features, including an 18-hour battery life gets you through a full day, and Check In and Emergency SOS add genuine value.

(Image credit: Apple)

For everyday health tracking, the SE delivers everything most users need. It reliably monitors your heart rate, tracks your sleep quality, and keeps tabs on your daily activity. For $169, you're getting a smartwatch that'll integrates with your iPhone, tracks your health metrics reliably, and looks good doing it.

The Apple Watch SE proves you don't need to spend a fortune to get a quality Apple Watch experience, and at this Black Friday price, it's even easier to recommend.