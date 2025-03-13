Sleep Awareness Week bedding sales 2025: Save on Tempur-Pedic, Helix and more

Deals
By published

Top bedding brands have dropped big sales for Sleep Week — here's what we're buying

A woman lying on a Tempur-Cloud pillow
(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Sleep Week is here and some of our favorite sleep brands are celebrating the occasion with some big sales and reductions. Our top deal is on the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Memory Foam pillow down to $55 from $178 at Walmart. That's incredible value for money on a top pillow for side and back sleepers.)

If you want to revitalize your sleep and improve your nighttime routines, a great place to start is by improving your sleep setup. In addition to Tempur-Pedic, we're highlighting some amazing deals from Coop and Brooklinen, who are running Sleep Week sales with 20% off cozy linens — we've picked our favorites below.

For more ideas of ways to upgrade your bed for Sleep Awareness Week, check out our guide to the best pillows and best comforters. For now, let's take a look at the best bedding sales available now...

Top 7 Sleep Week bedding and pillow deals

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow:was $178$55 at Walmart

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow: was $178 $55 at Walmart
The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud two-pillow set stands among the best pillows thanks to its durable, adaptive memory foam offering superior support to your head and neck. Crafted from the company's famous TEMPUR material, it offers an extra-soft feel that returns to its original shape after each use. In our Tempur-Pedic Temour-Cloud hands on review, our tester praised its support for stomach and back sleepers. If you prefer a firmer feel, then this won't be right for you. But if you like to drift to sleep on a cloudlike surface, you can save a bundle on this pillow set now.

View Deal
2. Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core sheet set:was $149$119.20 at Brooklinen

2. Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core sheet set: twin was $149 $119.20 at Brooklinen
These luxuriously smoorth sheets are fan favorites with over one million sold. The set includes one flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases if you opt for a full or queen, which costs $151.20 (was $189) in the 20% Sleep Week Sale. It's available in a huge range of pleasing colors that are sure to look the part in your bedroom. It's made from 100% long-staple cotton and boasts a threadcount of 480.

View Deal
3. Coop Comphy CoolSpa sheet set: twinwas $139$111.20 at Coop

3. Coop Comphy CoolSpa sheet set: twin was $139 $111.20 at Coop
If you wake up in hot sweats, a set of cooling sheets could help you sleep through the night. The Coop Coolspa sheets stay cool thanks to the brand's exclusive blend of nylon and spandex, dubbed the CoolPhiber fabric. Coop says they get softer with each wash and remain wrinkle-free. You can now save 20% on this sheet set, with a queen set starting at $143.20.

View Deal
4. Brooklinen Down Comforter:was $199$159.20 at Brooklinen

4. Brooklinen Down Comforter: twin was $199 $159.20 at Brooklinen
This all-season comforter is great value for money as it can be used all year round. It's got a thread count of 400 with 100% cotton sateen sheen, it's hypoallergenic and available in six sizes from twin to Cal King. It's got 20% off for Sleep Week, taking a full/queen size down to $239.20 ($299).

View Deal
5. Helix Talalay Latex Pillow:was $86.25now $62.97 at Helix

5. Helix Talalay Latex Pillow: standard was $86.25 now $62.97 at Helix
Hot sleepers will appreciate the natural cooling, sweat wicking properties of this Talalay Latex Pillow. At full MSRP it's $86.25 but when you use the code TOMS27 it drops to $62.97, which is incredible value on such a premium product from a luxury sleep brand. Choose between two different lofts depending on your sleep style; Low Loft for stomach and back sleepers and High Loft for side sleepers. It comes with a 30-night trial and free shipping.

View Deal
6. Home Design reversible down alternative microfiber comforter: was $50$17.43 at Macy's

6. Home Design reversible down alternative microfiber comforter: twin was $50 $17.43 at Macy's
If you're looking for a cheap duvet, check out this excellent sale from Macy's. This queen-size comforter is 65% off, making this a fantastic saving. It has a hypoallergenic polyester outer layer and a polyester microfiber filling.

View Deal
7. Twillery Co. Mona Waterproof mattress protector: was $69.99now $28.99 at Wayfair

7. Twillery Co. Mona Waterproof mattress protector: twin was $69.99 now $28.99 at Wayfair
Keep your mattress safe from any nighttime spills with this waterproof mattress protector, featuring comfort pods. It currently has a huge reduction, with up to 59% off. A queen size is $36.99 (was $79.99). It's machine washable and fits mattresses up to 18" thick.

View Deal
See more Wellness Deals
Jack Ridsdale
Jack Ridsdale
Sleep Deals Writer

Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Amerisleep AS6 mattress on a white bedframe
Sleep Awareness Week mattress sales 2025: Save big at Saatva, Helix, Nectar and more
DreamCloud sale
Best mattress sale in March 2025 — the top Sleep Week deals to shop now
White bedding on a bed next to potted plants in a brightly lit room
How to recreate a luxury hotel mattress, pillow and bedding setup for under $1,000
Woman sleeping on the Tempur-Neck pillow in bed
Seeking the perfect sleep? Here are my top 3 pillow recommendations for Presidents’ Day
Avocado white percale cotton sheets on bed in a well-lit room
Sleep better for less with these bedding and accessory deals up to 30% off for Presidents’ Day
Woman sleeping on the Tempur-Neck pillow in bed
Hurry! Tempur-Pedic’s top pillow for neck support is now up to 50% off
Latest in Sleep
Woman doing a yoga pose in bed against a green background
Sleep expert reveals her secret weapon for falling asleep fast — and you can do it in 15 minutes
A man places a sleep apnea CPAP machine mask on his face, a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 graphic (right)
Sleep apnea could be diagnosed while you're awake, new research finds — here's what that means
The image shows a montage of different sleep tech products, including a Hatch Restore sunrise alarm clock, Oura Ring, Rise Sleep App, Mixx earplugs and SOMO eye mask
5 gadgets I use to fall asleep fast and get better sleep — Sleep Week deals from Hatch, Oura and Rise and more
A man in a blue t shirt holds his head in his hands and sits on the edge of his bed because he can&#039;t sleep due to intrusive thoughts and needs to try cognitive shuffling for sleeping
Intrusive thoughts keeping you awake? Try this ER doctor ‘brain hack’ to fall asleep quickly
A woman lying on a Tempur-Cloud pillow
Sleep Awareness Week bedding sales 2025: Save on Tempur-Pedic, Helix and more
A woman wearing a pink eye mask tries mouth taping to cure her sleep apnea.
Forget mouth taping to reduce snoring or sleep apnea symptoms — experts share 5 tips they'd use instead
Latest in Deals
Patagonia deals
Massive Patagonia sale is live — 15 spring deals I'd shop now from $26
God of War Ragnarok
PlayStation’s epic March sale is live with PS5 games from $3 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy
The image shows a montage of different sleep tech products, including a Hatch Restore sunrise alarm clock, Oura Ring, Rise Sleep App, Mixx earplugs and SOMO eye mask
5 gadgets I use to fall asleep fast and get better sleep — Sleep Week deals from Hatch, Oura and Rise and more
Zappos Deals
Epic Zappos sale is live from $18 — 13 footwear deals I'd shop from Hoka, Birkenstock, Crocs and more
ExpressVPN
Calling all students! Protect your online privacy with ExpressVPN's exclusive offer
Stanley Deals
Huge Stanley sale on Amazon from $18 — 13 stylish water bottle deals I'd shop now
More about sleep
A man places a sleep apnea CPAP machine mask on his face, a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 graphic (right)

Sleep apnea could be diagnosed while you're awake, new research finds — here's what that means
Woman doing a yoga pose in bed against a green background

Sleep expert reveals her secret weapon for falling asleep fast — and you can do it in 15 minutes
Sony RGB Mini-LED

Sony is making the next big leap in Mini-LED TVs — and I was one of the first to see it
See more latest
Most Popular
Patagonia deals
Massive Patagonia sale is live — 15 spring deals I'd shop now from $26
home depot hardwood flooring
Pay nothing to get your flooring delivered with The Home Depot
God of War Ragnarok
PlayStation’s epic March sale is live with PS5 games from $3 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy
The image shows a montage of different sleep tech products, including a Hatch Restore sunrise alarm clock, Oura Ring, Rise Sleep App, Mixx earplugs and SOMO eye mask
5 gadgets I use to fall asleep fast and get better sleep — Sleep Week deals from Hatch, Oura and Rise and more
Alo Yoga deals
Huge Alo Yoga sale is live — 9 spring apparel deals I'd shop right now
Fletcher Loyer (cropped out of the shot) fouls Zakai Zeigler while battling for control of a loose ball during the Elite Eight round of the 2024 NCAA Men&#039;s Basketball Tournament in March 2024
How to watch March Madness tournament on Paramount Plus
Zappos Deals
Epic Zappos sale is live from $18 — 13 footwear deals I'd shop from Hoka, Birkenstock, Crocs and more
Man and a woman wearing Travis Mathew apparel
Golf apparel brand TravisMathew just launched a spring sale — 9 deals I'm adding to my cart
ExpressVPN
Calling all students! Protect your online privacy with ExpressVPN's exclusive offer
Sleep editor lying on the Helix Midnight mattress, with a &#039;Lowest price&#039; flag overlaid
Side sleepers love the Helix Midnight mattress — and it's 27% off for Sleep Week