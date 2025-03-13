Sleep Awareness Week bedding sales 2025: Save on Tempur-Pedic, Helix and more

Sleep Week is here and some of our favorite sleep brands are celebrating the occasion with some big sales and reductions. Our top deal is on the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Memory Foam pillow down to $55 from $178 at Walmart. That's incredible value for money on a top pillow for side and back sleepers.)



If you want to revitalize your sleep and improve your nighttime routines, a great place to start is by improving your sleep setup. In addition to Tempur-Pedic, we're highlighting some amazing deals from Coop and Brooklinen, who are running Sleep Week sales with 20% off cozy linens — we've picked our favorites below.



For more ideas of ways to upgrade your bed for Sleep Awareness Week, check out our guide to the best pillows and best comforters. For now, let's take a look at the best bedding sales available now...

Top 7 Sleep Week bedding and pillow deals

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow: was $178 $55 at Walmart

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud two-pillow set stands among the best pillows thanks to its durable, adaptive memory foam offering superior support to your head and neck. Crafted from the company's famous TEMPUR material, it offers an extra-soft feel that returns to its original shape after each use. In our Tempur-Pedic Temour-Cloud hands on review, our tester praised its support for stomach and back sleepers. If you prefer a firmer feel, then this won't be right for you. But if you like to drift to sleep on a cloudlike surface, you can save a bundle on this pillow set now.

2. Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core sheet set: twin was $149 $119.20 at Brooklinen

These luxuriously smoorth sheets are fan favorites with over one million sold. The set includes one flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases if you opt for a full or queen, which costs $151.20 (was $189) in the 20% Sleep Week Sale. It's available in a huge range of pleasing colors that are sure to look the part in your bedroom. It's made from 100% long-staple cotton and boasts a threadcount of 480.

3. Coop Comphy CoolSpa sheet set: twin was $139 $111.20 at Coop

If you wake up in hot sweats, a set of cooling sheets could help you sleep through the night. The Coop Coolspa sheets stay cool thanks to the brand's exclusive blend of nylon and spandex, dubbed the CoolPhiber fabric. Coop says they get softer with each wash and remain wrinkle-free. You can now save 20% on this sheet set, with a queen set starting at $143.20.

4. Brooklinen Down Comforter: twin was $199 $159.20 at Brooklinen

This all-season comforter is great value for money as it can be used all year round. It's got a thread count of 400 with 100% cotton sateen sheen, it's hypoallergenic and available in six sizes from twin to Cal King. It's got 20% off for Sleep Week, taking a full/queen size down to $239.20 ($299).

5. Helix Talalay Latex Pillow: standard was $86.25 now $62.97 at Helix

Hot sleepers will appreciate the natural cooling, sweat wicking properties of this Talalay Latex Pillow. At full MSRP it's $86.25 but when you use the code TOMS27 it drops to $62.97, which is incredible value on such a premium product from a luxury sleep brand. Choose between two different lofts depending on your sleep style; Low Loft for stomach and back sleepers and High Loft for side sleepers. It comes with a 30-night trial and free shipping.

6. Home Design reversible down alternative microfiber comforter: twin was $50 $17.43 at Macy's

If you're looking for a cheap duvet, check out this excellent sale from Macy's. This queen-size comforter is 65% off, making this a fantastic saving. It has a hypoallergenic polyester outer layer and a polyester microfiber filling.