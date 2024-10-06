I've found the perfect down alternative comforter for winter— and a king size is on sale for $199

Layla mattress has launched a sitewide sale that includes $50 off all sizes of the Layla Down Alternative Comforter. After the discount, a king size drops to $199 (was $249). It ships free and comes with a 30-night trial plus a 5-year warranty.

Down is known for its warmth and softness, but it's made from the light, fluffy feathers of the undersides of ducks or geese and is not hypoallergenic. The Layla Down Alternative Comforter has the benefits of natural down without the guilt — or allergies. With a 10oz fill weight, it's suitable for year-round use.

If you have already invested in the best mattress for your sleep needs and body type, then the right bedding can make your sleep even better. Layla's Down Alternative Comforter is an excellent choice ahead of this October's Prime Day bedding deals and it comes with free shipping and a five-year warranty.

Layla Down Alternative Comforter

Was from: $209

Now from: $159

Saving: $50 off at Layla Summary: Layla developed a down alternative called Cluster-Loft that mimics the features of original down. The unique hexagon-shaped quilted baffle boxes ensure the fill is evenly distributed without bunching up in places, and with a 700 fill power, it shouldn't lose its loft easily. The comforter has a 10oz fill weight, making it a must-have for all seasons as it will keep you cool through the summers and warm during cold winter nights. Natural down is a bane for those with allergies, but Layla’s Down Alternative Comforter is 100% hypoallergenic and OEKO-TEX Certified to prove that it contains no harmful substances. Furthermore, if you’re someone who likes to have a duvet cover, the comforter has loops added in all four corners making it easier for you to attach one. It comes in two colors (white or gray) and three sizes (twin, full/queen, or king). Price history: While we've seen stronger discounts of up to $100 off during major sale events like Memorial Day, this is still a good saving on a down alternative comforter that comes with a generous 5-year warranty. If you’re in a position to wait, then this year's Black Friday mattress deals could serve up a better discount. Benefits: 30-night trial | 5-year warranty | Free shipping

What is a down alternative comforter?

Down alternatives are materials designed to mimic the features of traditional down, which are feathers gathered from the undercoat of ducks or geese. Like natural down, these alternatives are crafted to be lightweight, temperature-regulating, and durable while maintaining a similar level of pillowy plushness.

Usually made from synthetic or natural materials, down alternative fill is best for people who suffer from allergies and is easy to clean compared to traditional down products. Not only is it a good choice for those who prefer not to use animal-sourced materials, but it's also more affordable.