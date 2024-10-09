I’m a sleep writer — here are 5 luxury queen bedding sets I’d buy in the Amazon Prime Day sales

If you’re ready to embrace a cozy fall then it’s time to invest in some new bed sheets. Fortunately, now is a great time to buy a luxurious new bedding set in the Amazon Prime Day sales. My favorite offer is for the Olive + Crate Luxury Queen Sheets Set, now $127.99 after up to 33% off (was $189.99). I'm also sharing four other queen bedding deals worth checking out, but just know they won't last long.

If you have one of the best mattresses of 2024, then you realize how it can contribute to a better night's sleep — adding accessories like a quality sheet set will only enhance the experience. Browse the rest of the Amazon Prime Day bedding deals for blankets, duvets, pillows, and other touches for your sleep oasis.

Of course, even the nicest bed sheets won't salvage a mattress that's way beyond its lifespan. The Amazon Prime Day mattress sales feature some solid bargains on name brands if you don't care to wait until Black Friday.The rest of the Amazon October Prime Day deals include markdowns on wearables and smart home tech if you're keen to hack your sleep that way.

5 luxury queen bedding sets to buy in Prime Day sales

1. Olive + Crate Luxury Series Queen Bedding Set: was $189.99 now $127.99 at Amazon

This Olive + Crate sheet set brings together comfort, sustainability and stylish design for a wonderful sleep experience. These sheets are made from Tencel Lyocell fibers derived from eucalyptus for a silky-smooth feeling. They’ll naturally breathable, as well, so they'll help keep you cool. Available in a dozen colors, you're bound to find something that matches your space. Included are a fitted sheet with 18" pockets, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. Normally on sale for around $160, this Prime Day bedding deal is a great chance to pick up this beautiful set at one of the lowest prices it's ever been.

2. Bedsure Queen Cooling Sheet Set: was from $44.95 now from $35.99 at Amazon

This Bedsure sheet is for those who struggle with night sweats and hot flashes. These moisture-wicking sheets are made using bamboo-derived Rayon. a breathable and soft material you'll want to wrap yourself in every night. The twill weave will make them more durable enough to withstand multiple washes without pilling or hardening. The fitted sheet fits beds up to 16" tall so no worries if you have a lofty luxury mattress. More than two dozen colors are available — most are on sale from $43.98 after a minimum discount of 20% — but for the absolute lowest price, choose dark grey for $35.99 (reg. $44.95).

3. Bella Coterie Luxury Queen Bamboo Sheet Set: was $159.99 now $129.99...or less at Amazon

If you’re looking for bedding that will give you the same level of luxury as a five-star hotel then look no further. This Bella Coterie sheet set is made using 100% bamboo viscose, which will keep you warm and cozy in the winter but cool and comfortable in the summer. (Bonus: it's hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking, too.) You can also sleep easy knowing that this sheet set is free of harmless chemicals, as indicated by the OEKO-TEX 100 certification. All colors are 19% off the $159.99 MSRP for Prime Day, but you may get lucky and qualify for an additional $20 off via on-page coupon for even greater savings on these highly-rated luxury bed sheets.

4. Cloudscape 100% Egyptian Cotton Queen Size Sheet Set: was from $135.99 now from $86.99 at Amazon

This Egyptian cotton sheet set from Cloudscape is made to feel like pure luxury. The sateen weave not only gives these sheets a smooth finish, but it also helps with airflow. The strong stitching will help them endure many wash and dry cycles. It includes a deep pocket fitted sheet with fully elasticated edges that will fit mattresses up to 16", a flat sheet ,and two queen pillowcases. There are plenty of color options, and all of them are on sale. The lowest price is for taupe, now $86.99 after 36% off, but you can browse other colors from as low as $89.97 after a max savings of 52% off. Note that these are limited time Lightning Deals so don't hesitate.

5. Rest Evercool+ Queen Cooling Sheet Set: was from $309 now from $200.85 at Amazon

Overheating can cause serious sleep disruption, so consider picking up this cooling sheet set by Rest to prevent hot flashes and night sweats from ruining your slumber. Evercool+ fabric is made to be super soft and durable while also wicking away heat and moisture. It's also infused with Noble's Ionic+ extruded silver yarn technology, which has positively charged silver ions that can help the sheets self clean and eliminate odors. (You'll still want to pop them in the wash, though.) The Rest Evercool sheets are often discounted on Amazon but we don’t usually see prices this low. All six color choices are on sale for up to 35% off, with deals from $200.85. Note that this set also available without a flat sheet — that's on sale for $146.30 after 30% off at Amazon.

What type of bed sheets do hotels use?

If you often wonder why hotel mattresses are so comfortable, consider the type of bed sheets they're dressed in. The standard is crisp white sheets made of high quality cotton — think Egyptian or Supima — with a percale weave. You can also go with a sateen weave if you want a thicker fabric and don't like to iron your bed clothes.

What about thread count? The truth is that a high thread count doesn't automatically equal high quality — anything between 250 and 500 should be sufficient. What it will indicate is a thicker fabric, which may not appeal to hot sleepers.