This German sleep hacks takes the Scandi sleep method a step further — and couples are loving it

The Scandi Sleep Method boomed in popularity after couples who regularly fight for the covers managed to get a peaceful night’s sleep. If you missed it, this method simply refers to two people having individual duvets or comforters at night. But there’s a new sleep method gaining traction now, and this one’s from Germany.

The German Bed Method sees a further degree of separation without filing for the dreaded sleep divorce (you and your partner sleeping on different beds, sometimes in different rooms.) And it’s not surprising these tips and tricks are getting more popular when 4/5 people admit that their partner keeps them up at night.

So how can the German Bed Method help? We’re taking a look at what this European method entails, how you can try it and the potential benefits it has for your sleep. So, pause the sleep divorce and find out whether this tip might save your relationship.

What is the German bed method?

The German Bed Method, also known as 'Doppelbett,' refers to opting for two single beds within a double bed frame, instead of sharing one double mattress. As well as separate mattresses, you also have separate sheets, duvets and pillows. This creates the illusion of sleeping in separate beds, while still maintaining the intimacy of sleeping next to each other.

Brands behind many of the best mattresses we've tested this year have already cottoned on to this idea, with many mattresses available in split queen and split king sizes, which is essentially two twin or twin XL mattresses side by side in the same bed frame.

3 benefits of the German Bed method

But what’s the point of this new sleep method? Well, the following benefits can improve both you and your partner’s sleep quality, and overall health.

1. Limited motion transfer

One major issue that can keep bed sharers up is motion transfer. This is when movement from one side of the bed travels to another area of the bed, and if you’re sharing your mattress with your partner, children or pets, it can be incredibly disruptive.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While many mattresses, especially the best memory foam mattresses, excel in motion isolation to address this issue, it’s unlikely that you can ever stop it completely.

That is, unless you sleep on a different mattress to your partner. The German bed method means that no matter how much your partner tosses and turns, you won’t feel their movement. This can be extra beneficial if you and your partner have differing sleep schedules, and can be even better than the best mattresses for couples.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Different mattress types for different needs

It’s very unlikely that you and your partner have the exact same sleep needs. A mattress should be chosen based on your sleeping position, body type and preferences. If you’re a side sleeper, you’ll probably want a more plush mattress than a back or stomach sleeper. Similarly, if you sleep hot, you might want specialist cooling materials.

By investing in two individual and separate mattresses, you can ensure you and your partner both get your needs met without compromise. That results in an optimized sleep environment for you both, leading to better rest and better physical and mental health. You can shop the best mattresses for side sleepers, for example, while they choose from the best cooling mattresses.

3. Your own sleep space

It’s normal to wake up during the night, as we naturally transition into wakefulness at the end of every sleep cycle, before falling back asleep. However, if you’re consistently waking up because of your partner’s snoring, twitching or duvet-hogging, then your sleep quality will be negatively affected.

While sleeping on separate mattresses is unlikely to stop your partner snoring (try earplugs to help you sleep through the night instead,) it does create a separate sleep environment for you and your partner. This means you’re unlikely to encroach on each other’s space in the night and wake each other up. Plus, you can customize your sleep space exactly to your preferences, think silk sheets, cozy down duvets and plenty of pillows.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to try the German bed method

Unlike the Scandinavian Sleep Method, trying the German Bed Method takes a bit more commitment and investment. You’ll need to dispose of your old mattress and invest in either two single or twin mattresses, or a split queen or king mattress. If you have enough space, try to store your old mattress in case the German Bed Method doesn't work for you.

Either way, you’ll also need to ensure your bed frame accommodates this type of set up. Most will, but you want to make sure you measure both mattresses correctly against your bed base. You’ll then need to choose the bedding for each side of the bed, getting separate sheet sets and duvets to suit your individual preferences.

3 split king mattress deals to get you started

1. Saatva Classic mattress: Split King was $2,998 now $2,598 at Saatva

Saatva is rated as our best hybrid mattress because of its high quality materials and luxury design. You can expect exceptional pressure relief for all sleeping positions, as well superior support for your whole body. It comes in three firmness options: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm, so you can choose different feels for each side of the Split King bed. The current Saatva mattress sale takes $400 off, and we’re not sure how much longer that deal will last so it’s worth snapping up. Read our full Saatva Classic mattress review for more information. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★★ (3,600+ reviews)