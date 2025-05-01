Whether you have an entire bed to yourself or share it with a partner, the chances are you have a preferred side to sleep on. But is there really a 'better' side, and does it have any impact on your sleep and how you face the day ahead?

A new study from Benson for Beds has found that sleeping and rising on one side of the bed in particular (more on that below!) meant more sleep, a better mood in the morning, and even that you earn more.

Plus, the research revealed key differences between men and women when it comes to sleep sides, as well as lifestyle habits and personality traits associated with sleeping on the left and right of the bed.

So, while getting a good night's sleep and feeling refreshed in the morning comes down to many factors, from the temperature of your bedroom to having this year's best mattress for your sleep, the smaller details, like the side of your bed can also impact your sleep.

We're diving deeper into the study to find out more...

Key takeaways

People who sleep on the right are more likely to wake up in a good mood

Right siders average more sleep (8.6 hours) a night than those who sleep on the left (7.2 hours)

Left side risers are more likely to head to bed later, while right side risers tend to be early birds

Next time someone asks if you 'woke up on the wrong side of the bed?' you can give them a factual response!

Because according to the study from Benson for Beds, where the sleep patterns of 1,000 adults were analysed, those who sleep and rise on the right side of the bed are less likely to wake up grumpy than left siders.

76% of right side risers wake up feeling energized and ready to take on the world

There's more bad news for left siders, since the research showed that those who sleep on the right get 8.6 hours sleep a night on average, compared to just 7.2 hours for the lefties.

And it gets worse. The study found that those who sleep on the left get a whopping 9.8 hours less sleep a week.

However, most adults need around 7-9 hours of sleep, so neither are running the risk of sleep deprivation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the study didn't delve deeper into why exactly the lefties have this considerable sleep deficit (or if that means they're sleep deprived), they did note that "left side risers" were more likely to stay up late (39%).

"Right side risers" on the other hand, were more likely to get up early (67%).

While the results of a single study shouldn't be considered definitive, it's certainly an interesting insight. The type of mattress wasn't mentioned in the study, but we'd assume whether you sleep on the best memory foam mattress or the best hybrid mattress, the side you sleep on could still impact your sleep and lifestyle.

But what about gender differences? Let's take a closer look...

Men prefer one side of the bed, while women like routine

It seems that there are some differences between the sexes when it comes to sleep sides, with 67% of men in the study saying their preference is for the right side of the bed.

However, 16% of men also admitted that the side they sleep on is down to letting their partner select a preference over them, for those who haven't yet opted for a sleep divorce.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Women, on the other hand, seem to prioritise having an easy exit from the bedroom — 24% said they sleep on the side of the bed nearest to the door, compared to 21% of men.

And it seems that women also tend to prefer familiarity, with 68% in the study saying that they sleep on the side of the bed they have always slept on.

Sleep side says more about personality, lifestyle and earnings than you might have thought

If you thought the side of the bed you sleep on was just that — a side of the bed — this study may give you pause for thought.

According to the study data, being a right sider means you're more likely to be rich and social. When it came to earning more than £80,000 a year, 12% of right siders did, compared to just 5% of left siders.

Those rich right siders also have more pals, apparently, with 10% saying they have a large circle of friends, while only 8% of lefties said the same. Righties also spend the most quality time with their family, per the study.

But on the flip side, right siders appear to be more prone to feeling embarrassed, with 24% of righties "easily embarrassed" according to the study, compared to 22% of those who sleep on the left side.

And while those who sleep on the left side might feel a bit hard done overall by from this latest study (which also found that 44% of them said they "worry a lot") they were found to be better at cooking (39%) compared to right siders (35%) and more into reading.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The results showed that 26% of left siders were "avid bookworms" compared to just 18% of right siders, and that lefties really like the cinema — 91% of them see a film a minimum of twice a month. We think that's a big bonus for left siders, considering reading has been proven to reduce stress and improve sleep.

Plus, 62% of left siders described themselves as "trustworthy and honest," while just 54% of righties said the same.

These are obviously small statistical differences, but together, they make up a very interesting image of left and right sleepers.

Comfort and convenience factor in the side we choose

So, why do people tend to pick one side over another? Aside from shedding light on the difference in habits and preferences between men and women, the study also found other reasons people to opt for left or right.

Comfort appears to play a big role in the choice of side, with 9% of people wanting to be further away from the window and 6% wanting to create distance between themselves and outside noise.

Keeping warm was important for 8%, who wanted to be close to a radiator.

Some, meanwhile, were focused on convenience and having easy access to technology. A better view of the television was a factor for 9% of people, while picking the side of the bed that has a plug socket near to it was important to another 9%.

If you want to remain comfortable no matter what side you sleep on, choose a mattress with robust support, pressure relief and edge support.